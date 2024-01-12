National Cut Your Energy Costs Day — Celebrate With Us!

This week we celebrated National Cut Your Energy Costs Day!

Every day the Department of Energy is committed to providing you with low- to no-cost actions to take control of your energy costs. Even the small adjustments that may be considered a low-lift could yield great impact.

Here are 5 practical ways you can cut your energy costs.

Upgrade Your Lighting 💡

Your household could potentially save more than $200 annually by making the switch from incandescent to energy-efficient LED bulbs. To maximize your savings, look for products that have earned the ENERGY STAR logo. Tweak Your Temperature Solutions 🌡️

Consider a programmable thermostat for smart temperature control that cuts energy use when you’re away or not as active in your home. It’s estimated that you can save as much as 10 percent on heating by adjusting your temperature back 7°-10°F from its normal setting for 8 hours/day. Rooftop Solar ☀️

The Sun is an abundant energy source. Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the federal tax credit for solar was increased to 30 percent on the original installing cost of a solar PV system. And most states and energy providers offer additional incentives. Switching to solar can lower your energy usage and cost and even increase the value of a home by about $15,000. Try Out a New Heat Pump ♨️

Air-source heat pumps can lower electricity usage for heating and cooling by nearly 65 percent. Another thing that’s so cool about this technology is that high-efficiency heat pumps also dehumidify better than standard central air conditioners, which can result in less energy usage and more cooling comfort during hotter months. Get a Home Energy Audit to Tailor Upgrades to Your Needs 🏠

Upgrading to clean technology without first ensuring that your home is properly weatherized, or protected against energy loss, can undercut your efforts and eat into your potential savings. Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, you may be eligible for a 30 percent tax credit (up to $150) on your professional home energy audit. A home energy audit will give you a personalized roadmap, tailored to your home and environment, that will help you get the most bang for your buck.

Lowering your energy consumption can lead to savings in your wallet and saving our planet.

➡️ Learn more at energy.gov/save

Article from U.S. DOE.

