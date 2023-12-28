Hot Deal: Get A Pair Of EcoFlow 100W Solar Panels For $150

One of the biggest talking points for going solar has been the promise of “free electricity,” which was a bit of a stretch, considering that the initial outlay for solar panels used to be quite hefty. However, given the long effective life that solar panels generally have (20+ years), it was certainly possible for them to produce enough electricity over the years to cover the relatively high cost then, and to continue providing clean and “free” electricity for a long time. And now, with the dropping cost of solar panels of all shapes and sizes, from the small and lightweight or thin film folding panels to the larger ‘standard’ rooftop panels, it’s possible to get in on the renewable energy revolution with an even lower buy-in.

If you’ve been sitting on the proverbial fence about acquiring the equipment to grab some solar electrons of your own, whether you want to offset some of your electricity costs or you want ensure that the power is still flowing at your home in the event of a blackout or emergency, it might behoove you to take a close look at this hot deal on solar panels from EcoFlow.

A pair of 100W solar panels from EcoFlow, which normally sells for about $250, is currently on sale for $149 on Amazon, and with the promise of producing up to 500 Wh / 45 Ah of electricity per day, they could be the right choice for building a decent solar array for a variety of applications. They are dirt-, dust-, and waterproof (IP68), have pre-drilled mounting holes, and weigh about 13.6 pounds per pair, so installing them on a rack for the rooftop of an RV, boat, tiny house, shed, cabin, or as a ground-mounted system for remote or home backup power won’t require a structural engineer, and at their current sale price are affordable enough to buy in multiples for a good-sized array. And they pair well with EcoFlow portable power stations, so storing your harvested electrons will be easy-peasy.

