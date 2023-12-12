Hot Deal: 35% Off EcoFlow Delta Pro 7.2kWh Portable Power Station

Right now there are some really hot deals on EcoFlow’s portable power stations and bundles with extra batteries and/or solar panels, which is excellent news if you’ve been considering purchasing an emergency backup system for your house, an off-grid power supply, or adding on some extra electrical capacity to an RV or tiny house. We’ve used and reviewed a number of EcoFlow’s products over the years, and have always been impressed by the quality and features included in them, so you can feel pretty confident when choosing a product from EcoFlow.

A significant discount — 35% off — is currently available for the EcoFlow Delta Pro portable power station with an additional battery, with a total capacity of 7.2kWh. The regular retail price on the 3.6 kWh Delta Pro alone (which Kyle reviewed here a few years back) is $3599, but right now Amazon Prime members can pick up the bundle for $3999, down from its usual price of $5699. And for some buyers, you may be able to take advantage of an additional savings of 30% from the Residential Clean Energy Credit (for qualified owners with home solar systems).

This power station could be a great option for remote work sites, food trucks or other mobile businesses, as a way to power off-grid adventures, or as an emergency backup power system, and it can also be expanded with another additional battery for a total capacity of 10.8kWh. See the full specs of the Delta Pro here, or check out some of the other deals that are currently running for EcoFlow products here.

