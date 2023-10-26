Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Fossil Fuels

WTF — Is Freakonomics Owned By Big Oil Now Or Something?

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing was the subject of the latest Freakonomics episode. I really enjoy economics, and was happy to see an economics podcast I respect do a show on the subject. My interest quickly turned to disappointment, however, as the show’s host seemed to be completely new to the subject, and interviewed just one economist, lobbing softball question after softball question and doing what appeared to be little or no critical thinking. He challenged few, if any, assumptions on the matter.

If I want that sort of thing, there are a LOT of news outlets out there that just plain suck at journalism that I could listen to.

If you’ve read Dark Money, you know that decades ago, a couple of fossil billionaires laid their tentacles throughout the “thought leadership” world in order to influence public opinion. This is sometimes referred to as the Kochtopus — named after brothers David and Charles Koch. Among other things, endowments to Ivy League and similar high-tier schools were given, with strings attached. The repercussions of this influence campaign will likely never be fully known, but the bottom line is that they found a way to insert their libertarian ideals into the institutions we trust (including, it seems, through handpicked researchers and professors).

So, flash forward a decade or two, and here we are, with an economist from Yale publishing a report that questions the efficacy of ESG investing. That’s totally fine — it is good to question things. However….

The number of head-smacking moments in the podcast overwhelmed me and I had to turn the show off. Just to cite one — the economist argues that polluting companies (the 20% most polluting, which she calls “brown” companies) will have a more expensive time getting financing as a result of ESG investing. It’ll simply be more expensive for them to borrow and use money. That much everyone can agree on, and most of us would say “yes, that’s kinda/sorta/exactly the point!” It’s a carrot we can dangle in front of them to clean up their act. But, instead, the economist argues that that will somehow prevent them from getting more green and/or investing in new tech that is good for the planet.

Huh?

Just as one example, Exxon made $55 billion (with a B) in profit last year — it can and has always been able to invest as much as it wants in climate tech. It has instead doubled down on oil production and spent countless millions, maybe even billions, to intentionally confuse the public about climate change and keep us dependent on the company’s lethal product.

So … we should invest in Exxon so that it gets cheaper financing and becomes … more profitable??? Maybe if Exxon turned a $70 billion profit, it would see the light and amend its wayward ways? Eh … I’m guessing not so much.

I’ve reached out to several experts in the space, along with the show’s host, to gather more information. I’ll report back. Any comments, resources, etc., you have, please post them in the comments!

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Scott Cooney (twitter: scottcooney) is a serial eco-entrepreneur focused on making the world a better place for all its residents. Scott is the founder of CleanTechnica and was just smart enough to hire someone smarter than him to run it. He then started Pono Home, a service that greens homes, which has performed efficiency retrofits on more than 16,000 homes and small businesses, reducing carbon pollution by more than 27 million pounds a year and saving customers more than $6.3 million a year on their utilities. In a previous life, Scott was an adjunct professor of Sustainability in the MBA program at the University of Hawai'i, and author of Build a Green Small Business: Profitable Ways to Become an Ecopreneur (McGraw-Hill) , and Green Living Ideas.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

perovskite solar cells caelux perovskite solar cells caelux

Clean Power

Perovskite Solar Cells On Glass: Another Reason Why Fossil Fuels Are Toast

New low cost, high efficiency perovskite solar cells are hitting the market, just in time to take advantage of tax credits in the Inflation...

August 17, 2023
solar manufacturing usa maxeon new mexico solar manufacturing usa maxeon new mexico

Clean Power

Maxeon Picks Up US Solar Manufacturing Torch Dropped By Solyndra

Bidenomics strikes again as Maxeon plans billion-dollar solar manufacturing plant in New Mexico.

August 10, 2023
flow battery georgia stryten vanadium flow battery georgia stryten vanadium

Batteries

The Flow Battery Code Is Starting To Crack: Red State Edition

A new flow battery is just the latest sign that Georgia is gearing up to leading the energy transition, ESG or no ESG.

August 4, 2023
electric vehicle EV batteries GM georgia electric vehicle EV batteries GM georgia

Batteries

Be Careful What You Wish For, Electric Vehicle Edition

Nobody could have predicted that one day, red state right-to-work laws would attract electric vehicle manufacturers and help cement decarbonization into public policy.

June 5, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.