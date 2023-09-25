Wuling Bingo Sales Have Hit 100,000 Units In China Since Launch!

The Wuling Bingo is a cool small 5-door hatchback launched earlier this year in China. Following the smash hit Wuling Hongguang Mini EV that made mini EVs very fashionable in China, especially in the second and third tier cities and so on, the Bingo also looks like it will be another successful product. The SAIC, GM, and Wuling joint venture keeps producing some market-creating innovations as multiple OEMs follow their lead and also bring out similar mini and small EVs in this vehicle segment.

The Bingo comes in four main color options of black, white, green, and pink. The Bingo’s dimensions are 3950/1708/1580 mm with a wheelbase of 2560 mm. It will have two options, one with a 30 kW (41 hp) and another with a 50 kW (68 hp) motor. These options will come with a 17.3 kWh and a 31.9 kWh version with a range of 203-333 km, respectively.

It also starts at a very appetizing $8,681.51. That is $8,682 for a decent 5-door car with 17.3 kWh battery and a 30 kW (41 hp) motor. That is not bad at all, and this car should sell like hot cakes. They have so far released pricing for five options for several trims ranging from this $8,682 to $12,093. The higher trim options also come with DC fast charging from 30% to 80% in about 5 minutes. The JV is also introducing a longer range model of the Bingo that has a range of 400 km and an increased top speed of 130 km/h. It is also getting three new additional colors, including this cool sky blue color. This new variant looks set to appeal to a wider market in this segment that would prefer this longer range option.

Wuling has recently announced that the Bingo has now passed the 100,000 units mark in sales in China in just about 6 months.

The Bingo was launched with the Silver Wuling Badge that usually indicates an export model. I hope that we start seeing this Bingo being introduced to the export market very soon. This will definitely supercharge demand and propel sales to even higher levels. Wuling already makes the Wuling Air in Indonesia, and this is available in right-hand drive there, as well as in India, where it is known as the MG Comet. The Wuling Air is now also available in Kenya, where it is called the Autopax Air EV Yetu.

There are now quite a number of these great small EVs in China, including the BYD Seagull, which is also ramping up quite nicely and registering some good sales in China. The BYD Seagull is a small battery-electric vehicle that has a 30.7 kWh LFP battery and a 55 kW (75 hp) motor. This means that it comes in a segment just below the BYD Dolphin, another popular member of BYD’s Ocean Series. The BYD Seagull will also be priced from $10,700. Another one I like is the Lead Motor T03.

These types of more affordable small EVs with decent range need to go to more places around the world ASAP to help catalyze the adoption of electric mobility. These types of vehicles could also help stimulate the growth of vehicle assembly plants in developing nations. These are the types of EVs that could actually disrupt the used ICE vehicle import market, as they could be priced competitively with some popular 5-year old ICE vehicle imports that dominate sales in some developing nations. Consumers can then be in a position to own some brand new vehicles that are also cheaper to service and operate compared to similar sized used ICE vehicles that dominate the import markets.