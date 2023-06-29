Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Solar = 82% Of Power Capacity Growth In India In 2022!

Published

There’s no doubt about it — China leads the world in solar power growth and Spain leads the world in solar power as a share of electricity — but India deserves some praise, too. Asian giant #2 had its biggest year for solar power growth — and it wasn’t even close.

Quick India Solar Power Growth

In 2022, India installed 13 GWac (18 GWdc) of new solar power capacity, 27% more than it installed in 2021, which was its previous best year ever.

Chart courtesy of National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Unlike China, where distributed solar PV has taken off, India’s solar power market was dominated by utility-scale solar power additions. “Large-scale projects increased 33% from 2021 and made up 87% of new 2022 PV capacity,” the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) writes. In fact, it wasn’t even a case of utility-scale solar PV growing faster than rooftop solar — rooftop solar power additions declined year over year. “Rooftop projects decreased 4% from 2021 and made up 13% of new 2022 PV capacity.”

But here’s the stat where India crushes China, and probably everyone else: solar PV capacity growth accounted for 82% of the country’s total power capacity growth. It absolutely dominated the new power plant market. In China, which did well itself on this front, 44% of new power capacity came from solar. That’s dominance — forget 2050.

And don’t expect the Indian solar power market to slow down. At the end of 2022, 58 GWac of large solar power projects were still in the pipeline and yet another 51 GWac were pending auction. There’s plenty more solar PV project growth for years of growth like 2022 saw. In fact, just combining those numbers, you could have more than 8 years of growth at the 13 GWac level, or you could have more than 5 years of solar power growth above 20 GWac a year. And that’s not even counting rooftop solar power.

India Solar PV Exports

While India’s internal solar power growth was truly impressive in 2022, its solar PV power export growth was at least as impressive.

Chart courtesy of National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

That’s an enormous jump in solar power exports, and as you can see, it’s the result of one certain market — the USA. I wonder why that is? Oh, and as you can see, that’s the change from the first half of the year compared to the second half of the year!

“Indian module exports jumped more than tenfold between the first and second halves of 2022, with all the increase going to the United States,” NREL writes. Also noteworthy for those Indian module manufacturers, “The US module market yields higher profit margins than the Indian market.” (Who doesn’t like that … aside from US solar panel buyers?)

A little more on the specifics of why Indian solar modules flooded the US market, NREL writes, “Mid-year U.S. policies (UFLPA, AD/CVD investigation) contributed to demand for Indian modules.”

To sweeten the pie and go even further, some Indian solar module manufacturers are reportedly looking at building solar module factories in the United States to take advantage of US Inflation Reduction Act subsidies Joe Biden brought to town.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Silicon-Anode Battery Progress at Amprius — Podcast:

Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Top 10 Countries In The EV Revolution In 2022, Part 2: Podium & Notable Mentions

This is the second part of a two-part look at the EV revolution around the world and which countries are leading it. Part 1...

1 day ago
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India To Be Self-Sufficient In Solar Modules By 2026

India has sought to boost local manufacturing and restrict imports of Chinese made PV modules.

June 18, 2023
Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV

Batteries

Tata Group Building $1.6 Billion Battery Factory in India

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was talking a big game about electric vehicles a few years ago, even claiming that India would be the...

June 11, 2023
DALL·E generated image of a big flywheel with lots of inertia and lightning bolts, digital art DALL·E generated image of a big flywheel with lots of inertia and lightning bolts, digital art

Batteries

The Power Of Spin: How Old Mechanical Solutions Are Ensuring Modern Grid Stability

The combination of technical, market and regulatory innovation sometimes brings old technical solutions back to life. Such is the case for synchronous condensers it...

May 16, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.