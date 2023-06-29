Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Air Quality

Killer Heat Threatens 75 Million People in US South

Published

Today climate change has broken a new Danger Season record: 76 million people in the US — or 23% of the total population — are currently under extreme weather alerts, including alerts for heat, flooding, storms, and wildfire weather conditions. Almost all of those alerts — impacting 75 million people — are for extreme heat covering most of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Alabama, and all of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Several counties in California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee are also under extreme heat alerts. And, notably, our tally does not include the millions of additional people across the Northeast and the Midwest who are experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Widespread heat alerts cover parts of the US South and Midwest regions on June 28, 2023. Source: dangerseason.ucsusa.org

The cumulative number of people that have faced at least one alert since the start of Danger Season on May 1 today is 61%, up from 52% percent barely two weeks ago. And the footprint of climate change is all over this heat: as of June 28, 22% of heat alerts since the start of Danger Season would not have been possible without climate change, according to Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index (CSI).

Today’s CSI shows that high temperatures are between one and three times more likely due to climate change, with stronger climate attribution (that is, higher CSI values) along the Gulf Coast.

High daily maximum temperatures on June 28, 2023 are attributable to climate change. Source: Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index (https://www.climatecentral.org/tools/climate-shift-index)

As climate change shifts global air and ocean temperatures warmer, the likelihood of experiencing extreme heat events like this one increases. By midcentury, with no action to address global heat-trapping emissions, much of the region experiencing triple-digit temperatures this week would see a tripling of the frequency of such heat.

The current heat dome hovering over North America has been increasingly exposing millions of people in the US to extreme heat since June 23, 2023. Source: Union of Concerned Scientists

Today’s air quality alerts across the Midwest are also part of a troubling trend. While we usually associate the impacts of wildfires with states in the western US, where wildfires have grown increasingly large and severe in recent decades, data show that over the last 15 years or so, the Midwest and Eastern US have experienced increases in the frequency of “smoke days” like those their experiencing today.

An onslaught of seemingly unending extreme weather events threatens the US population, and there are still four months of Danger Season to go. We need action now to reduce climate change-causing emissions and also adaptation policies to protect people from the impacts we cannot avoid.

Danger Season is here and clearly demonstrating we are heading into uncharted climate disaster territory.

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Juan Declet-Barreto.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Silicon-Anode Battery Progress at Amprius — Podcast:

Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Air Quality

Canadian Wildfires Could Impact NY All Summer

Wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires led to air quality alerts for the second time in June across much of New York. Max Zhang is...

4 hours ago

Climate Change

Study: $1 Billion In Heat-Caused Health Problems Each Summer

As toxic wildfire smoke returns to the Midwest, and the brutal heatwave smothering Texas and the southern U.S. broils on, two new reports highlight...

12 hours ago
Solar farm Solar farm

Clean Power

Solar Power Trumps Texas Lawmakers As Heat Wave Hits

Wind and solar power got the brushoff from Texas legislators last month, but they might change their tune after a crushing heat wave hit...

3 days ago

Climate Change

It’s Danger Season & Workers Need Heat Safety Protections Now — UPS Knows It

What would be the largest single-employer strike in US history may soon be avoided if UPS and the Teamsters union reach an agreement on...

June 20, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.