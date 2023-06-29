Disney & Netflix Join Forces On New Clean Power Initiative

Entertainment and studio leaders Netflix and The Walt Disney Company launched the Clean Mobile Power Initiative with the participation and support of nonprofit RMI and its global climate tech accelerator, Third Derivative.

The Clean Mobile Power Initiative aims to identify and deliver cost-competitive, zero-emissions mobile power at scale for the entertainment industry, including developing alternatives to diesel generators, which currently account for roughly 700,000 tons of CO2e emissions per year globally from the entertainment sector. The initiative will bring together representatives from leading production studios with equipment suppliers and cleantech manufacturers.

To reduce the carbon intensity of productions and meet 2030 targets, initiative collaborators aim to find, test, and scale new clean, reliable, and mobile power-generating technologies.

“After decades of relying on diesel generators, transitioning to clean mobile power alternatives is a smart business move for film and television productions. They’re quieter, healthier, and often already cheaper over their lifetime, but they’re yet to be available in all the forms and locations our industry needs. Through this new Clean Mobile Power Initiative, Netflix and our collaborators seek to rapidly scale supply for clean, reliable mobile energy for us and anyone who needs mobile power,” said Netflix Sustainability Officer Dr. Emma Stewart.

“This initiative presents an opportune moment for the entertainment industry to come together and support acceleration and availability of innovative clean mobile power technologies,” said Yalmaz Siddiqui, VP, Environmental Sustainability, The Walt Disney Company. “We look forward to helping drive reliable onsite energy for productions that minimize our impact.”

“With less than a decade to decrease global pollution, now is the time to invest in clean mobile power,” said Jon Creyts, Chief Executive Officer of RMI. “Innovation, investment, and catalytic collaborations, like this one between RMI and entertainment industry leaders, are all crucial to solving climate change and transforming the toughest industries.”

There are a variety of challenges inhibiting the current deployment of cleaner technologies, namely a lack of clean mobile power solutions at scale, in addition to higher upfront costs, limited education and training, and complex procurement practices across the industry.

To develop more solutions and make an industry-wide impact, the Clean Mobile Power Initiative is inviting innovative startups to apply to participate in Third Derivative’s clean mobile power accelerator program. Applications open June 22, 2023, and 5-10 startups will be selected in early fall.

For more information about the accelerator program and to determine startup eligibility, visit www.third-derivative.org/clean-mobile-power-initiative-cohort.

To learn more about joining the initiative as a startup, equipment vendor, existing energy supplier, financier, or expert mentor, reach out at www.CleanMobilePowerInitiative.org.

About Third Derivative: Third Derivative, RMI’s global climate tech accelerator, is accelerating the rate of climate innovation. Third Derivative’s inclusive ecosystem rapidly finds, funds, and scales climate tech globally. By uniting and aligning investors, corporations, and experts with the world’s most promising climate tech startups, Third Derivative bridges finance and resource gaps to increase the speed to market. The flexible and highly curated remote accelerator program enables startups to focus on their unique needs and opportunities. Together, we are moving markets to achieve an equitable climate future. Learn more at www.third-derivative.org.

© 2023 Rocky Mountain Institute. Published with permission. Originally posted on RMI Outlet.

Featured photo by Martin Lopez, via Pexels

