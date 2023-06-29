Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Air Quality

Canadian Wildfires Could Impact NY All Summer

Published

Wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires led to air quality alerts for the second time in June across much of New York.

Max Zhang is a professor of engineering at Cornell University with a focus on air pollution and interactions between energy and the environment. He says we’ve seen wildfire smoke pollution in New York before, but the exposure this June could point to future concerns.

Zhang says:

“It is worth noting that the air quality in New York State has been affected by Canadian wildfires historically. For example, there were well-documented air pollution episodes driven by wildfires in May 2010 (Quebec wildfires), May 2016 (wildfires from Southwestern Canada), August 2018 (wildfires from British Columbia and Pacific Northwest), and July 2021 (wildfires from southern Canada).

“However, what we have seen in June 2023 is unprecedented in terms of the magnitudes of the fires and the number of people being affected. There is a worst-case scenario in the future that the air quality in New York State would be affected by Canadian wildfires throughout the summer season.”

Zhang also provided an analysis of the air quality impact on June 28, which you can find here.

Courtesy of Cornell University

Photo by fabian jones on Unsplash.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Silicon-Anode Battery Progress at Amprius — Podcast:

Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Air Quality

Poor Air Quality Isn’t The Only Way Wildfires Affect Cities

Thousands of people in Quebec, Canada evacuated their homes this month due to raging wildfires. More than 400 miles away, New York City experienced...

June 19, 2023
electric delivery van electric delivery van

Cars

FedEx Canada Adds 50 Brightdrop Electric Delivery Vans, Merchants Fleet Orders 12,500 Electric RAM Vans

FedEx Canada this week is touting the fact that it has added 50 Brightdrop Zevo 600 electric delivery vans to service the needs of...

June 16, 2023
DALL·E generated image of Porsches, BMWs and Ford electric cars charging up at Tesla Supercharger station, digital art DALL·E generated image of Porsches, BMWs and Ford electric cars charging up at Tesla Supercharger station, digital art

Cars

Tesla Is Now A Dominant Charging Network On Three Continents For Most Cars

Charging electric vehicles is now Tesla's world, and most other manufacturers are just renting space in it.

June 16, 2023

Clean Transport

Flooding Issue in NYC? Rooftop Gardens for Bus Stops to the Rescue!

New York City has a lot of concrete, and it’s not located in the desert. As a result, it’s got a problem with flooding,...

June 15, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.