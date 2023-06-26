BYD Dolphin Looks Set To Make Big Splash In UK, Australia, & New Zealand

The BYD Dolphin has been launched in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. EV enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting to find out the pricing for this hatchback in those markets. Well, the pricing is out for all three markets, and it looks like we are now finally starting to see the initial stages of very competitive pricing (as compared with ICE vehicles in similar segments) for decent mass-market EVs. The Dolphin enters the three markets as essentially the most affordable EV in its class.

Here is the pricing for the UK:

45 kWh Active version with 70 kW motor, 94 hp, and 330 km range — £24,490

45 kWh Boost version with 130 kW motor, 177 hp, and 300 km range — £26,490

60 kWh Comfort version with 150 kW motor, 201 hp, and 427 km range — £29,490

60 kWh Design version with 150 kW motor, 201 hp, and 427 km range — £30,990

With this pricing, the BYD Dolphin is certainly going to attract a lot of interest. It looks like a good deal when compared to some other EVs in this price range, such as the Fiat 500e. The 45kWh versions look very interesting in terms of pricing compared to some popular ICE models in the UK, such as the petrol and diesel Vauxhall Astra that start from around £26,800.

In Australia, the entry level BYD Dolphin starts from AU$38,890, which is just US$25,966! The Dolphin thus becomes Australia’s most affordable electric car and comes in close to the MG4, another electric hatchback from China, from SAIC Motor.

Two variants of the small hatchback will be offered in New Zealand. These are the standard range version, with a 44.9 kWh battery, and the longer range model that is similar to the one that is coming to Europe, with a 60 kWh battery. The standard range version has a range of about 340 km and will start from about NZ$49,990 (US$30,311) — and will cost about NZ$42,975 after incentives (US$26,058). The 60 kWh version, with a range of 427 km, will start from NZ$55,990 (US$33,950) and NZ$48,975 (US$29,696) after incentives. The 44.9 kWh Dolphin will now be one of the most affordable BEVs in New Zealand along with the GWM Ora Cat and the standard range MG ZS EV.

So, actually, the three most affordable BEVs in New Zealand are from China. The Chinese wave is now here. The longer range Dolphin is the 7th most affordable EV in New Zealand at this time. In fact, among the top 8 cheapest brand new BEVs in New Zealand, only the Nissan LEAF is not from Chinese OEMs. Interesting times!

We have been waiting for moments like this for along time. Thanks to advancements in battery technology and OEMs scaling up production, there are now more affordable options for consumers to choose from. We have moved on now from the era where a lot of the EVs that were being launched were mostly the really fancy and expensive large SUVs and large sporty sedans. Now more and more markets are getting good affordable cars such as the BYD Dolphin.

Images courtesy of BYD

