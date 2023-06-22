Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Research

The Glowing North Sea: The Insanely Important World of Phytoplankton

Published

As sunlight and warmth increase in the spring and summer, the North Sea starts to gain swirls and tendrils of color. Phytoplankton — tiny, plant-like organisms that often float near the ocean surface — become abundant during this time, giving the shallow water the distinctive look seen in this June 14, 2023, image from Landsat 9.

Phytoplankton turn sunlight and carbon dioxide into sugars and oxygen, and in turn, they become food for the grazing zooplankton, shellfish, and finfish of the sea. They also play an important but not fully understood role in the global carbon cycle, taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sinking it to the bottom of the ocean.

NASA’s future Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) satellite mission will allow researchers to infer more information about the oceans, such as the concentration and size of particles and dissolved organic materials, the diversity of phytoplankton, and rates of phytoplankton growth.

Image Credit: NASA/Wanmei Liang; USGS

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023
Editor: Monika Luabeya

Related: The Insanely Important World of Phytoplankton

The Glowing North Sea

Ivona Cetinić, the Science Lead for Ocean Biogeochemistry for PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) describes the weird, wonderful and important world of phytoplankton and why it’s important for the PACE mission to study these tiny creatures.

Music: “Born to Hold On,” “Busy Body,” “Hidden Beings,” “In Doubt,” “Investigation,” Universal Production Music

Ryan Fitzgibbons (KBRwyle):
Lead Producer
Lead Animator
Lead Writer
Lead Editor

Ivona Cetinic (USRA):
Lead Scientist
Lead Interviewee

Jeremy Werdell (NASA/GSFC):
Lead Scientist

Greg Shirah (NASA/GSFC):
Lead Visualizer

Rob Andreoli (AIMM):
Lead Videographer

John D. Philyaw (AIMM):
Lead Videographer

This video can be freely shared and downloaded at https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/14361. While the video in its entirety can be shared without permission, the music and some individual imagery may have been obtained through permission and may not be excised or remixed in other products. Specific details on such imagery may be found here: https://svs.nasa.gov/14361. For more information on NASA’s media guidelines, visit https://nasa.gov/multimedia/guideline… you liked this video, subscribe to the NASA Goddard YouTube channel/ nasagoddard

 NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

NASA's Vision: To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Research

Summit Supercomputer Study Fathoms Troubled Waters Of Ocean Turbulence

Simulations performed on the Summit supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory revealed new insights into the role of turbulence in...

June 14, 2023
ocean temperatures ocean temperatures

Climate Change

Why You Should Care About Warmer-Than-Average Ocean Temperatures

Higher sea surface temperatures disrupt the mixing of nutrients and oxygen that is key to supporting life. They have the potential to alter the...

May 24, 2023
marine heatwaves marine heatwaves

Climate Change

Rising Ocean Temperatures Are A Threat To Human Survival

Scientists tend to focus on the levels of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere as the causes of global heating. Yet most of...

May 16, 2023
carbon dioxide reactor carbon dioxide reactor

Climate Change

UCLA Says We Can Hack The Ocean To Store Carbon Dioxide

Researchers at UCLA have devised a novel way of removing carbon dioxide from the world's oceans simply and affordably.

May 15, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.