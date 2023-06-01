Empowering New Wave of Incoming Solar Customers

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is releasing a suite of new and updated resources for consumers to meet the increase in demand for solar power created by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

With the IRA’s incentives in place and energy bills weighing on family budgets, consumers are eager to add solar and storage to their energy mix. SEIA’s new resources are designed to help make the process as easy and straightforward as possible so they can make the best decision for their family.

“The Inflation Reduction Act has launched a wave of new interest in reliable, low-cost solar power,” said SEIA President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “SEIA’s new consumer education resources are helping to meet this transformational moment and empower all Americans to confidently access the benefits of our solar-powered future.”

The materials released today are a part of SEIA’s Consumer Protection Portal, a collection of free information that helps consumers access solar energy and helps businesses navigate complex consumer protection laws.

For consumers, SEIA is releasing an updated Residential Consumer Guide to Solar Power that explains the basics of solar and storage and shares residential financing options, smart shopping tips, and frequently asked questions. In addition, SEIA has updated its factsheets on the Section 25D residential tax credit and California’s net billing program so that consumers can understand how to utilize these incentives to get the most out of their solar installation.

Now that standalone energy storage systems qualify for federal incentives under the IRA, many consumers are also adding batteries to boost resilience and run their homes on solar power around the clock. SEIA’s new resources explain the benefits of solar + storage systems, share information about which systems qualify for the tax credit, and offer advice on the questions consumers should ask when considering a solar + storage system.

For businesses, SEIA has created a Consumer Protection 101 video course that’s part of its flagship Solar 101 Program and is available for free on SEIA’s Online Learning Center. In the coming months, SEIA will also be conducting a comprehensive update to its Consumer Protection Primer, an overview of state and federal laws related to consumer protection in the solar industry.

To make these resources as accessible as possible, SEIA is also in the process of translating the documents in the Consumer Protection Portal to Spanish.

“Solar remains one of the most popular energy sources in America, and these new tools will help even more Americans use solar for the first time,” said Hopper.

Courtesy of SEIA.

