It’s Time — This Summer, You Can Become An Owner Of CleanTechnica!

This summer, we will be extending equity ownership opportunities for non-staff, for the first time ever.

With over a decade of reporting excellence, and outlasting many great cleantech news & analysis sites (that we were sad to see go), we know that many of you have come to see CleanTechnica as your #1 source of clean energy & electric vehicle news.

In addition to our news coverage, we’ve developed an original research and data analytics platform, producing articles and reports that are cited by the New York Times, Bloomberg, and NPR, among others. We are regularly retweeted by a number of big names, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Ford CEO Jim Farley, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and even some nutty types like Kanye West and Ivanka Trump. Our growth and achievements have come on the back of a tremendous amount of work and sweat — bootstrapped financial sustainability.

Why invest?

Our team has decided it’s time to ratchet things up, so that we can do more good and drive the revolution faster and faster. With an investment boost, we could considerably improve and increase our output — in terms of articles, reports, podcasts, and YouTube videos. We could also become more financially stable so that we never suffer the fate of great cleantech websites that have faded away (most recently, Greentech Media).

The other thing to consider is that Tucker Carlson, of Fox News fame, started a right-wing media company right about the same time we started CleanTechnica. One difference? Carlson got a $3 million check to start his media company, from a billionaire coal baron who owned a large swath of coal reserves. Not surprisingly, Carlson launched a gigantic climate change denialism empire — helping that coal baron squeeze out a few more million from his coal reserves. If we’d gotten a $3 million check from a wind energy baron, we would’ve been able to counter that BS a bit more, keeping more coal in the ground and turning more communities on to the benefits of wind and solar instead.

We’ve educated millions about the multiple benefits of cleantech. We’ve moved markets in a positive direction, which is our mission — to accelerate the cleantech revolution. Want to help us do more of that?

It’s extremely hard to stay competitive in the media business, especially in an era of democratized publishing and an avalanche of content constantly vying for your attention, but we think high-quality, in-depth content is important for society, and that has paid off so far. Reader-funded and reader-owned, though, we know we could do so much more, and have so much more impact on the world.

However, we’re also realistic — we know that the written word is not the fastest growing segment of media. That is why we are expanding well beyond this to include plans for a clean energy home show, more audio and video production, a Spanish language channel, and more original reports and analysis.

We’re excited about the potential for ramping up CleanTechnica, and that’s where you come in. If you are interested in becoming an owner of CleanTechnica, let us know via the super short form below and we’ll be in touch very soon. We will be doing a friends and family round first, and you will be contacted for that!

Thank you!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…

Sign up for Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...