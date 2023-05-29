Connect with us

It’s Time — This Summer, You Can Become An Owner Of CleanTechnica!

Published

This summer, we will be extending equity ownership opportunities for non-staff, for the first time ever.

With over a decade of reporting excellence, and outlasting many great cleantech news & analysis sites (that we were sad to see go), we know that many of you have come to see CleanTechnica as your #1 source of clean energy & electric vehicle news.

In addition to our news coverage, we’ve developed an original research and data analytics platform, producing articles and reports that are cited by the New York Times, Bloomberg, and NPR, among others. We are regularly retweeted by a number of big names, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Ford CEO Jim Farley, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and even some nutty types like Kanye West and Ivanka Trump. Our growth and achievements have come on the back of a tremendous amount of work and sweat — bootstrapped financial sustainability.

Why invest? 

Our team has decided it’s time to ratchet things up, so that we can do more good and drive the revolution faster and faster. With an investment boost, we could considerably improve and increase our output — in terms of articles, reports, podcasts, and YouTube videos. We could also become more financially stable so that we never suffer the fate of great cleantech websites that have faded away (most recently, Greentech Media).

The other thing to consider is that Tucker Carlson, of Fox News fame, started a right-wing media company right about the same time we started CleanTechnica. One difference? Carlson got a $3 million check to start his media company, from a billionaire coal baron who owned a large swath of coal reserves. Not surprisingly, Carlson launched a gigantic climate change denialism empire — helping that coal baron squeeze out a few more million from his coal reserves. If we’d gotten a $3 million check from a wind energy baron, we would’ve been able to counter that BS a bit more, keeping more coal in the ground and turning more communities on to the benefits of wind and solar instead.

We’ve educated millions about the multiple benefits of cleantech. We’ve moved markets in a positive direction, which is our mission — to accelerate the cleantech revolution. Want to help us do more of that?

It’s extremely hard to stay competitive in the media business, especially in an era of democratized publishing and an avalanche of content constantly vying for your attention, but we think high-quality, in-depth content is important for society, and that has paid off so far. Reader-funded and reader-owned, though, we know we could do so much more, and have so much more impact on the world.

However, we’re also realistic — we know that the written word is not the fastest growing segment of media. That is why we are expanding well beyond this to include plans for a clean energy home show, more audio and video production, a Spanish language channel, and more original reports and analysis.

We’re excited about the potential for ramping up CleanTechnica, and that’s where you come in. If you are interested in becoming an owner of CleanTechnica, let us know via the super short form below and we’ll be in touch very soon. We will be doing a friends and family round first, and you will be contacted for that!

Thank you!

 
Scott Cooney (twitter: scottcooney) is a serial eco-entrepreneur focused on making the world a better place for all its residents. Scott is the founder of CleanTechnica and was just smart enough to hire someone smarter than him to run it. He then started Pono Home, a service that greens homes, which has performed efficiency retrofits on more than 16,000 homes and small businesses, reducing carbon pollution by more than 27 million pounds a year and saving customers more than $6.3 million a year on their utilities. In a previous life, Scott was an adjunct professor of Sustainability in the MBA program at the University of Hawai'i, and author of Build a Green Small Business: Profitable Ways to Become an Ecopreneur (McGraw-Hill) , and Green Living Ideas.

