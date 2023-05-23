Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

As Debt Ceiling Negotiations Continue, Renewable Energy Groups Urge Congress to Enact Bipartisan Transmission Permitting Legislation

Published

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With permitting reform discussions occurring in Congress this week and debt ceiling negotiations continuing, leading national renewable energy organizations sent a letter to House and Senate leadership urging the enactment of bipartisan transmission permitting legislation that builds on the transformational clean energy policies included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Research shows that we will need to double the pace of historical transmission deployment in order to maximize the carbon emission reduction benefits of this historic legislation,” the groups explain in the letter. “These reforms are essential to realization of the 21st century transmission grid America needs to bolster economic competitiveness, ensure grid reliability in the face of increasingly frequent severe weather, and achieve the clean energy transition necessary to address the climate crisis.”

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), Advanced Energy United (United), and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) recommend reforms to the Federal Power Act that:

  1. Enhance the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) siting authority over critical interstate transmission lines;
  2. Codify fair cost allocation language that allows transmission developers to recoup the costs of interregional lines from those who benefit, and allow for related petitioning to FERC;
  3. Improve interregional planning processes to better reflect the multiple benefits of an interconnected grid; and
  4. Direct FERC to implement an interregional transfer capability requirement to ensure that adjacent transmission planning regions are able to transfer electricity during times of stress on the grid.

The renewable energy organizations also urge Congress to consider policies that modernize National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews while maintaining bedrock environmental protections. These include reforms that:

  • Prioritize upfront and meaningful stakeholder consultation, particularly with underserved communities
  • Provide reasonable timelines for Environmental Impact Statements and Environmental Assessments
  • Mandate designation of a lead agency to be responsible for a single environmental document
  • Establish a reasonable statute of limitations for judicial review
  • Provide sufficient resourcing for permitting agencies

Any negotiated framework that addresses environmental reviews must also include requisite transmission siting and permitting reform, the groups added, noting opposition to any effort to decouple these two important topics.

Click here to download a copy of the letter.

Courtesy of SEIA.

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Official White House photo by David Lienemann. Official White House photo by David Lienemann.

Clean Power

President Joe Biden Saves USA’s Solar Energy Economy with Solar Tariff Veto

Message to the House of Representatives — President’s Veto of H.J. Res. 39 TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: “I am returning herewith without my...

May 17, 2023

Clean Power

Livelihoods Of 255,000 American Families In Solar & Storage Industry Under Attack By House Republicans’ Proposal

“The 255,000 Americans in the U.S. solar and storage industry are calling on Congressional champions to defend these job-creating policies."

April 27, 2023

Clean Power

Clean Energy Trades Unite Against Harmful Retroactive Solar Tariff Threat

“A handful of lawmakers are toying with the fate of the U.S. solar and storage industry as they threaten $1 billion in retroactive tariffs,”...

April 19, 2023

Clean Power

Solar & Storage Industry Dives into Workforce Development with New Online Learning Center & Solar 101 Program

Solar 101 is open to individuals and SEIA members and non-members alike. There are nearly 30 lessons across 11 topics.

April 11, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.