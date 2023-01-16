Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
DALL·E generated image of megaproject failure
DALL·E generated image of megaproject failure

Batteries

Modularity & Scale In Big Cleantech Projects: Insights From Bent Flyvbjerg’s “How Big Things Get Done”

Projects have what are called fat-tail risks and results. There’s a lot more variation at the extremes than for other things like human height.

Published

How Big Things Get Done is a book co-authored by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner that will be published early in February. The book explores the methods and strategies used to successfully plan, execute, and deliver large, complex projects such as infrastructure and transportation. It provides insights on how to overcome the common challenges and pitfalls that can occur in these types of projects.

The book is based on extensive research and data analysis, and includes examples and case studies to illustrate the key concepts and strategies discussed. The authors also present a set of heuristics, or rules of thumb, that can be used to simplify and improve decision-making in large projects. The book is aimed at project managers, executives, and anyone interested in the planning and delivery of large-scale projects.

How Big Things Get Done by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner

How Big Things Get Done by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner

I’ve just finished a pre-release copy of the book in preparation for recording a CleanTech Talk podcast with Flyvbjerg, and I can say as someone who worked on billion dollar technology projects, consults to institutional investors, and cares deeply about solving the climate crisis, this is a must-read book. I wish I’d had it in the late 1990s when I was delivering 32,000 devices to 1,400 physical locations in 10 months after 2.5 years of careful planning and testing. It would have made some of the arguments a lot easier. And I wish I’d had it to slap on people’s desks around the world when dealing with major IT and business transformations.

Subscribers can read the full article here: Modularity & Scale In Big Cleantech Projects: Insights From Bent Flyvbjerg’s “How Big Things Get Done”

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

is Board Observer and Strategist for Agora Energy Technologies a CO2-based redox flow startup, a member of the Advisory Board of ELECTRON Aviation an electric aviation startup, Chief Strategist at TFIE Strategy and co-founder of distnc technologies. He spends his time projecting scenarios for decarbonization 40-80 years into the future, and assisting executives, Boards and investors to pick wisely today. Whether it's refueling aviation, grid storage, vehicle-to-grid, or hydrogen demand, his work is based on fundamentals of physics, economics and human nature, and informed by the decarbonization requirements and innovations of multiple domains. His leadership positions in North America, Asia and Latin America enhanced his global point of view. He publishes regularly in multiple outlets on innovation, business, technology and policy. He is available for Board, strategy advisor and speaking engagements.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Ford & CATL Factory Won’t Be Built In Virginia. Take THAT, China!

CATL is trying to find a way to build a battery factory in North America, but navigating the political crosscurrents is difficult.

1 day ago

Fossil Fuels

Wholesale U.S. Electricity Prices Were Volatile in 2022

Average wholesale electricity prices at major trading hubs in the United States rose throughout much of 2022 and were, at times, volatile as a...

1 day ago
DALL·E generated image of a futuristic transit train DALL·E generated image of a futuristic transit train

Aviation

Sustainable Transportation for All: US Blueprint Lays Out Plan for Decarbonization

There's a lot to like in the new US transportation decarbonization blueprint. It's actually very good in most ways, which is excellent to see...

3 days ago
regulators regulators

Fossil Fuels

Regulators Feel Pressure To Take A Harder Stance On Greenwashing

Many companies, including airlines, financial services, and retailers, are facing increased scrutiny from consumers and shareholders regarding their Net Zero and overall climate and...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.