There’s a lot to like in the new US transportation decarbonization blueprint. It’s actually very good in most ways, which is excellent to see given that the US hydrogen strategy from late last year was so poor. And it’s needed.

As the blueprint points out, transportation is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, with light vehicles — Americans and their love of very large personal automobiles are clearly evident in the data in the blueprint — representing almost half of total emissions.

Let’s step through the positives and negatives.

The good

This is a seriously cross-government affair. Four major departments are involved, the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This makes sense, as each has a role to play in transportation. The DOT primarily focuses on managing and investing in the country’s transportation infrastructure, including highways, airports, and public transit systems. The EPA is responsible for regulating transportation emissions and implementing policies to reduce pollution and protect public health. The DOE focuses on research, development, and deployment of clean energy technologies for transportation, including electric vehicles and alternative fuels. HUD plays a role in transportation planning and policy, particularly as it relates to access to transportation for low-income and marginalized communities.

Subscribers can read the full article here: Sustainable Transportation for All: US Blueprint Lays Out Plan for Decarbonization