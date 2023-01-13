Connect with us

DALL·E generated image of a futuristic transit train
Sustainable Transportation for All: US Blueprint Lays Out Plan for Decarbonization

There’s a lot to like in the new US transportation decarbonization blueprint. It’s actually very good in most ways, which is excellent to see given that the US hydrogen strategy from late last year was so poor. And it’s needed.

2019 US GHG emissions with transportation broken out

As the blueprint points out, transportation is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, with light vehicles — Americans and their love of very large personal automobiles are clearly evident in the data in the blueprint — representing almost half of total emissions.

Let’s step through the positives and negatives.

The good

This is a seriously cross-government affair. Four major departments are involved, the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This makes sense, as each has a role to play in transportation. The DOT primarily focuses on managing and investing in the country’s transportation infrastructure, including highways, airports, and public transit systems. The EPA is responsible for regulating transportation emissions and implementing policies to reduce pollution and protect public health. The DOE focuses on research, development, and deployment of clean energy technologies for transportation, including electric vehicles and alternative fuels. HUD plays a role in transportation planning and policy, particularly as it relates to access to transportation for low-income and marginalized communities.

is Board Observer and Strategist for Agora Energy Technologies a CO2-based redox flow startup, a member of the Advisory Board of ELECTRON Aviation an electric aviation startup, Chief Strategist at TFIE Strategy and co-founder of distnc technologies. He spends his time projecting scenarios for decarbonization 40-80 years into the future, and assisting executives, Boards and investors to pick wisely today. Whether it's refueling aviation, grid storage, vehicle-to-grid, or hydrogen demand, his work is based on fundamentals of physics, economics and human nature, and informed by the decarbonization requirements and innovations of multiple domains. His leadership positions in North America, Asia and Latin America enhanced his global point of view. He publishes regularly in multiple outlets on innovation, business, technology and policy. He is available for Board, strategy advisor and speaking engagements.

