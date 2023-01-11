Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

You Can’t Order A Ford F-150 Lightning Any Longer — Count This As A Fail

Published

The Ford F-150 Lightning is widely considered one of the most important new electric vehicles of the past year — or the past decade even. In fact, the F-150 Lightning was 2022 CleanTechnica Car of the Year (yes, we know, it’s a truck — but that’s the award name). As a vehicle, we consider the Ford F-150 Lightning a huge win for Ford. And customers want it. There’s one problem, though: Ford can’t produce very many of them.

In 2022, Ford sold 15,617 F-150 Lightnings. That’s not bringing the house down. In December, the total was 4,775. Multiply that times 12 and you’re at an annual total of 57,300. Again, this is not Earth shattering. It’s not even a a tenth of the Tesla Model Y’s 2022 sales (~760,000). The good news last year was that Ford announced it was increasing its annual production target from 80,000 to 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year by the middle of 2023. But, really, the question is: couldn’t Ford sell a lot more Lightnings if it simply produced more?

Well, now we’ve got an answer, presuming Ford is even on track to reach that 150,000/year target it set last year. If you go to Ford’s website and go shopping the F-150 Lighting, this is what you see right near the top underneath the lead image slideshow: “Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Contact your dealer for more information.

What that tells us is that Ford didn’t forecast as much demand for the electric pickup truck as it should have, didn’t line up the supply chain (probably batteries) that it should have by now, and didn’t ramp up production capacity quickly enough. I think you have to categorize that as a fail. Yes, the vehicle is great and is a win, but not being able to produce that vehicle in high volumes and deliver it to the customers who want to buy it is a definite fail.

How long will it take Ford to remedy this problem? How long until Ford is producing 150,000 electric trucks a year? More importantly, how long until Ford F-150 Lightning supply is actually matching demand? And what is that volume going to be?

We’d love to see even more details on what the bottlenecks are, how Ford is working to resolve them, and what the ramp-up plan is over time. For now, though, we settle on the bittersweet fact that consumer demand for the breakthrough electric pickup truck is far beyond Ford’s ability to produce it.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Ford EVs = 4.5% of Ford USA Sales in December

Ford started to arrive on the electric vehicle scene in 2022. With the hot Ford Mustang Mach-E, the solid Ford F-150 Lightning, and the...

3 hours ago
heat pumps, hot water heaters, virtual power plants heat pumps, hot water heaters, virtual power plants

Batteries

Google, Ford, GM, & Solar Companies Partner To Promote Scaling Of Virtual Power Plants

A group of heavy hitters, including Ford, General Motors, Google Nest, OhmConnect, Olivine, SPAN, SunPower, Sunrun, SwitchDin, and Virtual Peaker, has formed a coalition...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Electric Trucks: It’s Time To Gear Up

Trucks are a real climate problem for Europe. In addition to the noise and air pollution they generate, their greenhouse gas emissions reach 26% of...

2 days ago

Cars

UK’s EV Share Hits 40% In December — Tesla Model Y Overall Bestseller

The UK’s auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 39.4% share of new sales in December, a new record, up from 33.2% year on...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.