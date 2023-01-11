Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Stock Upgraded To “Buy” By Edward Jones

Published

Despite Tesla’s stock tumbling throughout last year, some Wall Street analysts are seeing the low share prices as an opportunity. On the heels of a rough year for Tesla’s stock, one firm has changed its tune on the automaker’s potential, noting that the current buy-in price may be reasonably low.

Tesla was upgraded from a Hold to a Buy rating by Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau earlier this month, as reported by CNBC. The news comes as Tesla’s stock has fallen significantly in recent months, making the company’s share prices look appealing to previously skeptical analysts like Windau.

In a note to clients, Windau described Tesla’s stock as looking affordable given the potential for the company’s long-term growth. He also said he expects Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta to continue improving, along with the automaker’s EV batteries. Additionally, Windau pointed out Tesla’s plans to launch new products this year, including the upcoming Cybertruck.

“While slowing economic growth could pressure near-term auto sales, we believe the electric vehicle (EV) market will continue to expand due to global regulations,” Windau wrote in a note to clients. “We believe Tesla’s new product launches will allow it to take advantage of this expanding market. In our opinion, the share price of Tesla does not reflect its long-term growth opportunities.”

Tesla’s stock fell by 65 percent in 2022, exacerbated by rising interest rates, CEO Elon Musk’s sale of shares, and concerns over cooling demand. Despite this, the EV sector is expected to continue growing over the next several years, and some think that Tesla is well-positioned to handle incoming competition from other automakers. Musk has also said he won’t be selling more Tesla shares for another 18–24 months.

The Tesla Model Y, the automaker’s flagship SUV, beat out the Honda CR-V last year to enter the top 10 best-selling cars in the U.S. The category includes both gas cars and EVs, marking a significant milestone for the company’s increasingly mainstream appeal.

The automaker also opened two factories last year, one in Grünheide, Germany, and one in Austin, Texas. The plants are expected to continue ramping up Model Y production and they each reached milestones of a 3,000-unit weekly output in the past few months.

Like with any stock, it’s impossible to say with any certainty what Tesla’s stock will do in the coming years. However, Windau’s bear-turned-bull mentality balances Tesla’s long-term potential with its recent stock woes, resulting in a low buy-in price that could be a major opportunity for investors.

Originally posted on EVANNEXWritten by Peter McGuthrie.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Going vertical Going vertical

Cars

Going Vertical — EV Sales In Australia & New Zealand

As the new year progresses, we can see the Antipodean electric vehicle uptake curves heading towards the vertical. Some pundits expressed disappointment that Robyn...

53 mins ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Claimed Cybertruck Could Pull “Near Infinite Mass” — What Does That Even Mean?

A few days ago, I saw that automotive media outlets found something really awful on Tesla’s Cybertruck page. Most manufacturers give you a tow...

20 hours ago
second-in-command second-in-command

Cars

Tesla Has A New Second-In-Command — What Should We Expect?

The new position is designed to assist CEO Elon Musk with the immediate challenges of managing global sales and output.

2 days ago

Cars

1st Look: Gaming On Steam In A Tesla

The features inside Tesla’s vehicles are ever expanding, and many have high hopes for what future software updates could bring to their cars. One...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.