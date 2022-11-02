Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Generated by pixel @ 2022-11-01T23:17:35.683538

Cars

I Absolutely Love This Nissan Ariya Surfwagon

Published

I can appreciate a good aftermarket EV makeover, but I can’t say that it’s typically my thing or that I’d want — let alone buy — many of the heavily modified cars at SEMA. With that intro out of the way, I WANT this Nissan Ariya Surfwagon!

And I’m not even a fan of those old fake wood-paneled wagons. But the Ariya just looks good. The turquoise wheels must have been a difficult, brave thing to try to pull off, but the designers nailed it.

The size is great for going surfing, or going to the beach in general. (There’s no surfing on the Gulf Coast of Florida where I live — except when there are storms, but then it’s not super bright to go out on the water anyway.) The vibes are definitely great for going to the beach!

Tommy Pike Customs of South Carolina worked with Nissan on the concept EV. Unique features include:

  • faux wooden wagon wrap (vinyl)
  • turquoise spokeless rims
  • 20-inch whitewall tires
  • roof rack to accommodate two 7-foot surfboards
  • lowered suspension.

Not everyone is so smitten with this Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept. In fact, all the responses I’m seeing are along the lines of “bleh.” I don’t get it. I think this is a brilliant, beautiful machine and wish it was genuinely going to be on the market. I mean, yeah, it could be done better, but I love it.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Sweden’s Plugin EV Share At 59.4%, Volvo XC40 Back To Strength

October saw Sweden’s plugin electric vehicle share reach 59.4% of the auto market, up from 50.1% year on year. Full electrics alone took 35.5%...

3 hours ago

Cars

First Drive: The 2023 Nissan ARIYA Front Wheel Drive

Nissan pushed boldly into electric vehicles with the LEAF in 2010 back when electric vehicles were little more than a novelty and a dream....

October 23, 2022

Cars

Putting Nissan’s ProPILOT 2 To The Test In The 2023 Nissan ARIYA

A foundational pillar of the initiative is Nissan’s fully electric ARIYA crossover that is aimed directly at the heart of the popular segment. Nissan...

October 23, 2022

Cars

US Auto Sales Down 21% vs. Q3 2019 — Tesla Up 169%

US auto sales were up 1% in the 3rd quarter of 2022 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021, but they were down 13%...

October 13, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.