I Absolutely Love This Nissan Ariya Surfwagon

I can appreciate a good aftermarket EV makeover, but I can’t say that it’s typically my thing or that I’d want — let alone buy — many of the heavily modified cars at SEMA. With that intro out of the way, I WANT this Nissan Ariya Surfwagon!

And I’m not even a fan of those old fake wood-paneled wagons. But the Ariya just looks good. The turquoise wheels must have been a difficult, brave thing to try to pull off, but the designers nailed it.

The size is great for going surfing, or going to the beach in general. (There’s no surfing on the Gulf Coast of Florida where I live — except when there are storms, but then it’s not super bright to go out on the water anyway.) The vibes are definitely great for going to the beach!

Tommy Pike Customs of South Carolina worked with Nissan on the concept EV. Unique features include:

faux wooden wagon wrap (vinyl)

turquoise spokeless rims

20-inch whitewall tires

roof rack to accommodate two 7-foot surfboards

lowered suspension.

Not everyone is so smitten with this Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept. In fact, all the responses I’m seeing are along the lines of “bleh.” I don’t get it. I think this is a brilliant, beautiful machine and wish it was genuinely going to be on the market. I mean, yeah, it could be done better, but I love it.