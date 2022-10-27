735 HP BMW XM “Label Red” Coming In 2023

BMW just revealed its new, performance-oriented XM SUV last month, but there are already reports of an even hotter, 735 HP plug-in hybrid version of the car coming next year that will take on the likes of the EQS SUV and GMC Hummer EV.

“It will be called the XM Label Red,” writes Viknesh Vijayentharian, of MotorAuthority. “(And) BMW has already confirmed its hybrid V-8 will put out 735 hp and 735 lb-ft of torque.”

We haven’t seen much of the new car beyond teaser images showing what looks to be a blacked-out BMW XM with red trim replacing the bronze-colored grille and window surrounds of the XM. And — while we’re talking about the XM — that unusual finish looks positively stunning in person. Here’s a quick shot I took in Miami two weeks ago.

BMW XM in Miami

The Label Red BMW is expected be priced from $185,995, which is up about $30,000 from the $159,995 starting price of the “standard” XM. That car packs 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, and is expected to begin reaching customers next fall, right about the time the Red version makes its debut.

The hot version of the XM is expected to continue with the same 25.7 kWh battery pack as the “standard” XM (though, frankly, calling that car “standard” feels disingenuous — it’s incredible), which should be good for around 30 miles of electric range.

0–60 sprints should take just under 4.0 seconds in the dramatically styled PHEV, with the same electronically limited 168 MPH mph (270 km/h) top speed offered in the M Driver’s Package. Production of the XM, including the Label Red, is set to begin next summer at BMW’s existing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Source | Images: BMW, via MotorAuthority.