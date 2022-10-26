BYD Produces Over 2 Million Solar Modules In Brazil

BYD Energy has been operating for more than five years in Brazil at the Campinas facility and has just reached a significant milestone in the cumulative production of photovoltaic (PV) modules. The BYD Energy facility has produced two million photovoltaic modules in Brazil. This is according to a press release issued by the company on October 21.

Back in April, BYD announced that production of the new N Type TOPCON photovoltaic module, with a power capacity of 575W, would start next December. The new N Type TOPCON has important and innovative features, which make the product more efficient and durable. It is compatible with all sizes of PV cells currently on the market. One of the innovative features is that it generates more energy in the same area. The new high-power modules, mono-facial and bifacial, range from 450W to 670W.

“The mark of two million photovoltaic modules demonstrates our contribution to the consolidation of the distributed generation market. BYD Energy is one of the main players in the solar market and has invested heavily in the country. Our products have state-of-the-art technology, and bring innovative solutions in sustainability and clean energy, one of our main differentials around the world,” says Tyler Li, president of BYD do Brasil.

After several upgrades to the factory, the new line also allowed the factory to become compatible with all the dimensions of photovoltaic cells currently available on the market, with great gains in productivity and efficiency. It is now possible to perform lamination and encapsulation of conventional or double-glass modules. The expansion and transformation of production processes ensures the company can triple its capacity to reach 0.5 gigawatt of production capacity, enough to supply a city with 750,000 inhabitants.

“This result of two million units produced, added to the recent inauguration of the new production line and the new solar cell research laboratory, strengthens and maintains the group’s leadership in the country, not only in volume but also in cutting-edge technology,” highlights Adalberto Maluf, Marketing and Sustainability Director at BYD do Brasil.

The BYD Energy Brazil photovoltaic modules provide energy independence and guarantee great savings, with an excellent cost/benefit ratio. Some of the key features are easy installation, long life, and low maintenance. The photovoltaic modules have a 10-year warranty on the product and 25 years on the performance. Financing is available for the modules by BNDES and can be applied in urban and rural areas, industries, commerce, residences, condominiums, and plants.

Marcelo Taborda, sales director said, “Through equipment such as photovoltaic modules, converters, lithium batteries, and electric vehicles, BYD consolidates itself as the only company capable of providing all solutions under a single brand. This is a very special moment not only for BYD but for everyone who believes in the photovoltaic segment and has renewable energy as inspiration for their business.”

This year alone BYD Energy Brazil has been able to achieve three milestones. It celebrated five years at the Campinas (SP) plant. It released a new line of photovoltaic modules that are more efficient and durable, and are compatible with all sizes of PV cells currently on the market. Last but not least, BYD celebrated the production of two million photovoltaic modules in Brazil.