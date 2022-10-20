Singapore’s Tribecar Partners With Charge+ For EV Fast Charging

There are a great many advantages to using an EV for rideshare or taxi services. The lower maintenance, lower cost of fueling, and no idling ICE engine all make for a huge difference to the owner, and that’s before considering the environmental benefits.

But, there’s one big challenge: charging. If you drive a gas or hybrid taxi, there are fueling stations everywhere and a tank of gas will probably cover your rides all day. If you’re driving an EV, you’ve always got to be ready for a passenger who needs a long ride, and they aren’t going to want to sit with you at a charging station. So, you’ve got to have both a good number of stations and a good price for rapid charging.

This challenge is even bigger for car-sharing services. A taxi or rideshare driver only has to learn the ropes once, while most EV renters will need some help not only finding stations, but finding the best prices.

Singapore’s Tribecar anticipated this challenge and recently struck a deal that largely solves it, according to a press release. Tribecar, Singapore’s largest car-sharing platform, and Charge+, a leading electric vehicle charging operator serving Southeast Asia, have teamed up. Tribecar has over 1,300 vehicles and plans to electrify its entire fleet; Charge+ will provide the extensive EV charging network needed across the island.

With a goal of 1000 EV charging points by the end of 2022, Charge+ says it’s rapidly expanding its public charging network in Singapore. This rollout includes 120kW fast chargers, which would be the fastest publicly accessible charger speed in Singapore, not to mention that Charge+ is also the only EV company with operations across all sectors — public housing, condominiums, shopping malls, and office buildings. Consequently, this eliminates any range anxiety that renters might experience.

“The collaboration with Charge+, a key player in the proliferation of EV charging in Singapore, further solidifies our leading position to drive sustainable mobility in Singapore’s car-sharing space. We can now speed up our electrification plans and strengthen our users’ adoption of EV mobility options by leveraging on Charge+’s extensive EV charging network in the heartlands to improve the overall experience for our customers. A shared mission to advance the state of sustainable mobility in Singapore is what made this an even greater fit for us,” said Adrian Lee, Co-Founder of Tribecar.

Members of Tribecar will reap the benefits of discounted charging rates from Charge+. Not to mention, many designated public housing areas will have their own charge points for Tribecar’s EVs placed strategically in close proximity to where the cars are normally parked. This makes it easy and convenient for members to rejuice when their car isn’t in use. The partnership will also see Tribecar encouraging its users to take advantage of Charge+ charging points.

“In line with our mission to catalyse electric mobility in Singapore, Charge+ has been playing an instrumental role in spurring electrification in vehicular fleets. As fleets tend to have higher daily mileage, it is vital that fleet vehicles be at the forefront of electrification. Our partnership with leading car-sharing company Tribecar is a strong affirmation of how the pervasive EV charging network by Charge+ can spur EV adoption and make driving an EV convenient and hassle-free,” said Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+.

One of the main benefits electric fleet users get is saving money on energy costs. In fact, they save at least 50% per km when choosing to pay for their fuel as compared to an ICE vehicle. With Charge+, Tribecar also wants to make it easier for people to use EV charging points by providing them in areas where their vehicles are deployed.

If you’re ever in Singapore and need an EV for a quick trip or for days at a time, Tribecar and Charge+ apps are available for download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Be sure to check them out and let us know how it went!

Featured image: Tribecar’s Logo (screenshot from YouTube Channel).