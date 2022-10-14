Connect with us

Traveler Board electric longboard comes apart when it's time to fly

Ready for Liftoff: Traveler Electric Longboard Breaks Down

Electric longboards are more than just a trend — depending on who you ask, they’re a way of life. Indeed, “surfing” along the pavement at speed is one of the most enjoyable, affordable ways to get around, but things start to get tricky when you try to take a longboard on a but, train, or plane … and that’s where Traveler comes in.

The aptly-named Traveler Board is an exception to the rule that e-boards are difficult to travel with. On the contrary, it’s been designed with portability in mind, splitting at key points to fit itself neatly into a carry-on style “personal item” backpack.

“The Traveler Board uses patent-pending QuickSplit technology that allows it to be broken down and packed up into our custom backpack in less than a minute,” reads the official Kickstarter copy. “Whether you need to store yours in a locker at your destination, carry it on a flight, pack it up to discretely keep next to you in a public spot or classroom, stow it out of the way on public transit, or carry it on your back when the road runs out, the Traveler Board’s unmatched portability is sure to improve all those moments you can’t be riding.”

All that extra portability doesn’t mean riders will be sacrificing quality, either. Component-wise, the Traveler Board doesn’t disappoint. Highlights include a pair of Caliber II trucks, Orangatang wheels, Riptide/Blood Orange bushings, Zealous bearings, and Canadian maple/triaxial fiberglass decks that attach to one another (and everything else) with the sort of “insert tab A into slot B” Ertl-model simplicity that older guys like Steve Hanley and I can definitely appreciate.

“The two 1380 W base motors will get you up to 27 MPH and the two 2450 W performance motors will get you up to 33 MPH,” says Travelboard, “but the fully-programmable speed controls are capable of outputting a total of 7060 W (9.46 HP) of continuous power to any aftermarket brushless motors you care to install.”

Translation: you can swap in some really bonkers high-powered motors and go fifty.

You let us know how that goes, too! In the meantime, check out this promo video from the company’s Kickstarter page, then let us know what you think of this split-level longboard concept in the comments section, below.

Traveler Portable Electric Skateboard

Source | Images: Traveler.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

