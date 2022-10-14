BMW 100%-Electric Vehicle Sales Up 114.8%

“Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” BMW took a while to put another full-electric vehicle model on the market after its groundbreaking BMW i3, but it’s rolling stronger and stronger now in the EV space. BMW now has the iX3, the iX, the i4, and the iX1 and i7 just arriving. Then, underneath BMW Group as a whole, you’ve got the MINI E. Overall, BMW Group 100%-electric models are now strongly on the upswing.

In the first 9 months of 2022, BMW Group sold 128,196 fully electric vehicles. That puts them up 114.8% compared to the first 9 months of 2021. That’s compared to overall BMW Group growth being 6.6%.

“Dynamic growth in fully-electric vehicles underlines the appeal of our products,” Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, said. In other words: people like BMWs, and we’re finally making full electric vehicles beyond the i3.

Demonstrating that its EV sales are growing at a fast clip, BMW notes that 52,306 electric vehicles were sold in the 3rd quarter of 2022 — that’s well above the average across the first three quarters (which would be 42,732).

“Together with the BMW iX3*, the company’s two innovation flagships, the BMW i4 and the BMW iX, continue to drive growth, with particularly strong new orders. Additional momentum will come from the BMW brand’s two newest fully-electric models, the BMW i7* and the BMW iX1*. Both models, like the all-electric long-wheelbase version of the 3 Series in China, are receiving very positive customer feedback. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE* is also reporting strong growth and serves as an important pillar in the BMW Group’s fully-electric model line-up. The company is therefore on track to double its sales of fully-electric vehicles for the year 2022.”

At the moment, as BMW highlighted, it is still the best selling premium-class auto brand in the world. It saw 517,689 sales around the world in the 3rd quarter of 2022. How long can it hold off Tesla?