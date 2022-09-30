Connect with us

Photo by Cynthia Shahan | CleanTechnica

Clean Power

RE+ 2022: SEIA’s Vision for the Solar+ Decade

Published

“At the start of the decade, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced a bold new vision, dubbing the 2020s the Solar+ Decade. SEIA’s goal is for solar energy to comprise 30% of the U.S. electricity mix by 2030. It’s been a turbulent start to the decade, but the story of this vision fundamentally shifted in August 2022 when President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act after tireless efforts by SEIA and its 1,000-plus member companies. SEIA helped deliver the most transformational clean energy legislation in United States history. Now it’s time for the real work to begin. SEIA stands ready to power the Solar+ Decade ahead.”

Courtesy of SEIA, Solar Energy Industries Association: YouTube

“When 2022 began, SEIA and our members were pushing to get Build Back Better across the finish line and fighting tariff policies on multiple fronts. Just eight months later, the story of the Solar+ Decade has shifted once again. The events of the past few years, culminating in Congress passing the most transformative energy policy in U.S. history, have fundamentally altered our energy future.”

“I simply can’t overstate how impactful the IRA is for the solar and storage industry,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. “We are closer than ever to meeting our ambitious goals by 2030. By the end of this decade, we’ll be at least a $150 billion industry, we’ll employ over one million workers here in the United States, and we are on our way to a carbon-free electricity system.”

