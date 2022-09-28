Celebrate Drive Electric Week With A Virtual Tour Of A Ford Lightning

It’s Drive Electric Week! The annual event to celebrate, try out, and transition to electric transportation runs from September 23 – October 2.
CleanTechnica is marking the week by partnering with three nonprofit organizations, Electrify Now, Forth, and EEBA, to present a behind the scenes look at the auto industry. The webinar is titled The EV Revolution: How EVs are completely reshaping the auto industry and will take place on Wednesday September 28th, 12 Noon Pacific Time.
This webinar will start with a live tour of one of the few Ford Lightnings on the streets today with Aaron Smith, president of EEBA. Aaron will walk us through why he loves his new electric truck and how, when the electricity went out last month, he was able to power multiple neighbor’s houses while using only 5% of the truck’s battery.
CleanTechnica CEO Zachary Shahan will provide an overview of the challenges that the new and existing automakers face as the transition to electric powered transportation accelerates. Zachary will explore how the major legacy automakers are approaching this transition, which look to be best prepared, and which of the new players look poised to thrive and grow.
Finally, JR Andersons from the nonprofit Forth will give a rundown on the Inflation Reduction Act and which vehicles will qualify for EV tax credits starting in 2023.
Register for the free webinar here and happy Drive Electric Week to one and all!
