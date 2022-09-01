Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Record Numbers of Solar Panels Were Shipped in the United States During 2021

Published

U.S. shipments of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules (solar panels) rose to a record electricity-generating capacity of 28.8 million peak kilowatts (kW) in 2021, from 21.8 million peak kW in 2020, based on data from our Annual Photovoltaic Module Shipments Report. Continued demand for U.S. solar capacity drove this increase in solar panel shipments in 2021.

U.S. solar panel shipments include imports, exports, and domestically produced and shipped panels. In 2021, about 80% of U.S. solar panel module shipments were imports, primarily from Asia.

U.S. solar panel shipments closely track domestic solar capacity additions; differences between the two usually result from the lag time between shipment and installation. We categorize solar capacity additions as either utility-scale (facilities with one megawatt of capacity or more) or small-scale (largely residential solar installations).

The United States added 13.2 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar capacity in 2021, an annual record and 25% more than the 10.6 GW added in 2020, according to our Annual Electric Generator Report. Additions of utility-scale solar capacity reached a record high, despite project delayssupply chain constraints, and volatile pricing.

Small-scale solar capacity installations in the United States increased by 5.4 GW in 2021, up 23% from 2020 (4.4 GW). Most of the small-scale solar capacity added in 2021 was installed on homes. Residential installations totaled more than 3.9 GW in 2021, compared with 2.9 GW in 2020.

Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Annual Photovoltaic Module Shipments Report

The cost of solar panels has declined significantly since 2010. The average value (a proxy for price) of panel shipments has decreased from $1.96 per peak kW in 2010 to $0.34 per peak kW in 2021. Despite supply chain constraints and higher material costs in 2021, the average value of solar panels decreased 11% from 2020.

In 2021, the top five destination states for U.S. solar panel shipments were:

  1. California (5.09 million peak kW)
  2. Texas (4.31 million peak kW)
  3. Florida (1.80 million peak kW)
  4. Georgia (1.15 million peak kW)
  5. Illinois (1.12 million peak kW)

These five states accounted for 46% of all U.S. shipments.

Principal contributors: Lolita Jamison, Elesia Fasching

Article and data courtesy of U.S. Energy Information Administration.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

California’s Climate Bill — Huge? Or Not Really News?

Last night, the California Assembly worked overtime to secure passage of the largest climate bill in state (any state’s) history. The bill will surely...

3 hours ago

Clean Power

13 Top Solar Facts for U.S.A

I recently discovered an infographic from the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association with a wealth of solar power facts. The graphic is included on...

5 hours ago

Climate Change

U.S. Schools Closing Due To Extreme Heat

Heat waves and drought are rocking the United States, and that has even led to some U.S. schools closing due to the extreme heat....

9 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Won Big In California In 2nd Quarter

Yesterday, we looked at the Tesla Model Y’s and Model 3’s leadership at the top of the California auto sales table as well as...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.