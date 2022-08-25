Connect with us

2022 Nissan Leaf S Plus — CleanTechnica Review (VIDEO) 

By Tyler Boggs

When it comes down to electric vehicle nameplates that are indistinguishable from electrification, the LEAF is near the top of the list. While there were plenty of electric vehicle nameplates before the LEAF ever existed, the LEAF holds a role of a great importance into the world of modern electric vehicle adoption.

The LEAF’s inception began in 2011 with Nissan’s introduction of an all-electric compact five-door hatchback vehicle for the everyday driver. This compact EV started out its life with only a 24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that was air cooled. The Nissan LEAF was also relatively expensive when it first came out. Today, though, the Nissan LEAF is one of the most inexpensive electric vehicles you can get into for its price and range. Since 2011, Nissan has sold over 577,000 units of the LEAF worldwide and has won many awards and recognitions.

Today, we are spending time with the 2022 Nissan LEAF S Plus, the least expensive way to get 200 miles of electric range out of its 62 kWh lithium-ion air cooled battery pack. Better still is the price, at only $32,400 before the current $7,500 federal tax credit ($24,900 after the tax credit). It still undercuts many of its competitors for range per price on the affordable end of the automotive spectrum — when looking at vehicles $35,000 and under. However, for that somewhat low price, there are some sacrifices the LEAF has to make compared to its competitors at a similar price point.

With electric vehicles typically now shaping into crossovers and leaving hatchbacks behind, is this 2022 Nissan LEAF S Plus still a great buy for someone looking to have a simple but practical electric vehicle? Click here to check out our video to find what we think of the 2022 Nissan LEAF S Plus, or watch the video via the embedded YouTube player above.

A shoutout to owner Chris for allowing us to film, drive, and check out his Nissan LEAF!

 
