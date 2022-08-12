CleanTechnica Series A Coming Soon!

We are getting to the final stages of preparation for our Series A investment raise here at CleanTechnica. For the first time ever, outsiders will be able to own a share (or many shares) of one of the world’s most influential clean energy news organizations. And, we are creating an opportunity for our readers to get a discounted deal through an Earlybird round before we open it up to the general public.

As you know, CleanTechnica has been actively educating people about cleantech for more than a decade now. I don’t know about you, but I genuinely feel it’s time to blow the lid off and truly accelerate the cleantech revolution. With that in mind, we are going to start seeking equity investment for the first time ever, and hope to raise $3–4 million early next year. We will be doing an equity crowdfunding raise through one of the online portals made for just such things. You can own stock in our company, and we will try to make sure you have multiple avenues to cash out when you like.

Ready to join our potential investor list? Click here. Not ready yet? Read on for more info.

Part of the reason is climate anxiety. With the most recent IPCC report, I have crossed the line of “there’s no more futzing around.” Part of it is frustration with FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). FUD is actively spread by parties that stand to be on the wrong side of history and lose a lot of money if we shift our economy too quickly. I understand and empathize more than I ever have with the folks working in dirty energy, and at the same time, it is clear that it is time to make the transition ASAP (see point #1) but to do so equitably and with as little damage as possible (hopefully none!) among the working class. CleanTechnica shines a light on FUD and counters it at every turn, but our reach is not enough compared to so many well-funded PR machines and legacy media organizations that can drown out our voice with chaos and noise designed to confuse.

Investing in CleanTechnica will give you an ownership stake in one of the most well respected clean energy news organizations out there. It will give you early entrance to a company that is a leader in a field that is only going to get more and more massive with every passing day. We are in it for the long haul, and there’s so much to do.

Here’s what our plan is for the money:

Hire some talent to help us make the next leap. We believe it is time to bring on some more people qualified to take a media organization into the next phase — multimedia, operations, and partnerships. Promote ourselves. Did you know we’ve never spent a dime on marketing ourselves? Everything we’ve done is just organic — we’ve earned every reader we have (thank you all for being so great; for reading, sharing, commenting, and contributing to a cleantech future). Be creative. We have so many back-burner projects that never seem to see the light of day, projects that could help us reach more people with positive, need-driven messaging to help them make the transition. We have ideas for documentaries, posters, books, conferences…. Expand our platforms. We have a great podcast, which we’d like to expand, and we have a YouTube channel that is still fairly nascent. Heck, our Instagram just got started. Reach WELL beyond the early adopters. You know who needs electric cars, clean power, and healthy food? Everyone. You know who we’re primarily reaching? Rich, white, English speaking males. As a society, we desperately need to get cleantech into every community. We will use this extra money to expand our reach to a much broader swath of society, including launching our Spanish language channel.

So … want to join us?

Invest in CleanTechnica! Click here to add your name to our list of potential investors, and I will personally be reaching out to you to check in within the next few months.

On behalf of Zach, Derek, Jo, Danielle, all of the writers, and the rest of our amazing team, thank you!