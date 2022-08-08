Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Great Bubble Barrer
Image credit: The Great Bubble Barrier

Research

Bubble Barrier Captures Plastic Waste In Dutch River (With Video)

Activists in The Netherlands are experimenting with a curtain of air bubbles to remove plastic debris from rivers before it reaches the ocean.

Published

Plastic pollution activists in the Netherlands are experimenting with a new bubble barrier technique to clean plastics from a river before they get taken out to sea. A pipe with holes in it is laid across the bottom of a river at an angle to the flow of water. Then compressed air is pumped into the pipe, creating a curtain of air bubbles like those from a Jacuzzi.

When bits of plastic encounter the rising bubbles, they tend to float to the surface and collect at the downstream end of the bubble curtain in a catchment basin. There they are removed from the water and disposed of properly. The bubbles do not interfere with marine life or shipping, according to The Great Bubble Barrier, which is promoting the technology.

According to The Guardian, the success of the Great Bubble Barrier at the mouth of the Oude Rijn river near Katwijk on the Dutch coast has led to similar trials in Amsterdam and other cities in the Netherlands. The local Rijnland water board, 12 municipalities, and the Holland Rijnland and Zuid-Holland regions have agreed to invest €470,000 to build the bubble barrier across the Oude Rijn river.

Jacco Knape, the deputy mayor at Katwijk municipality, says, “Plastic pollution is a growing problem worldwide, affecting communities as well as the environment, [and] Katwijk is unfortunately no exception. We notice plastic pollution by visitors to the beach, leaving wrappers and other plastic behind, but we are also the last stop before all the plastics collected along the Oude Rijn flow into the sea. With this bubble barrier we can stop those plastics.”

Bas Knapp, an executive board member at the Rijnland water board, believes the bubble barrier will not prevent fish migration, and is investing €42,000 a year to run it. “We did a test which showed that in the pumping station, only one in 233 pieces of plastic larger than 1mm is removed from the water [by its filter]. But with the bubble barrier, we expect between 86% and 90% of the plastic pollution to be removed. A trial was incredibly promising. This is one of our largest river mouths, and a really good place to put a promising pilot to work to try to reduce plastic going to the sea.”

Not Suitable For All Locations

The Great Bubble Barrier is no magic solution  for all waterborne plastic pollution. High winds can push floating plastic across the barrier. Major harbors that require regular dredging, such as Rotterdam, are not suitable. Also, harbors that are more than 10 meters deep may not be good candidates for the bubble barrier.

Tim van Emmerik, an assistant professor at Wageningen University’s hydrology and quantitative water management group, says river systems differ widely and that the bubble barrier is one tool, but other options may be needed in specific locations. “When thinking about rivers globally, just imagine how widely they can vary, from narrow canals in Amsterdam and Leiden, to great deltas like the Mekong. Most tech solutions, such as the Bubble Barrier, only cover a range of them, emphasizing there will always be a need of a solution portfolio. Of course, consuming and polluting less plastics will help no matter where you go, and may in fact have the greatest impact.”

The Takeaway

Of course, the best solution would be to make the cost of single use plastics so high that greedy corporations would think twice before using them for their products. Until then (which will occur about three weeks after Hell freezes over), ideas like the The Great Bubble Barrier can help clean up some of the world’s rivers and reduce the amount of plastic waste that winds up in the world’s oceans every year. That would be a good start toward tackling the scourge of ocean plastics.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Sustainable Electric Car That Cleans The Air While Driving — Zem

TU Eindhoven students develop passenger car that captures more CO₂ than it emits while driving TU Eindhoven student team TU/ecomotive has developed a sustainable electric passenger...

July 23, 2022

Cars

24% of New Car Sales Now Electric in the Netherlands!

Stellantis shines in June as new car sales increasingly electric in the Netherlands In the context of a continually falling overall auto market, down...

July 19, 2022
sharks ocean plastic pollution sharks ocean plastic pollution

Green Economy

Sharkfest 2022 Is Here & So Is Ocean Plastic Recycling

It's always a good time to talk about the ocean plastic problem, especially when the biggest-ever Sharkfest series is unspooling on Disney+ and National...

July 15, 2022

Clean Transport

Half of EU Electric Car Chargers in Just Two Countries!

I’ve followed the European electric car and EV charger market for a decade. We’ve hosted conferences on EV charging within Europe. Nonetheless, I was...

July 13, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.