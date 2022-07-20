Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Tesla Financials: Despite Shutdowns in Shanghai, Tesla Made $621 Million in Q2

Published

While many in the West have decided the Covid-19 pandemic is over, Shanghai was on lockdown for much of the second quarter, and that cut into Tesla production and revenue significantly since that’s where about half of Tesla vehicles are produced. Nonetheless, clawing its way through, the company made a significant amount of profit. It had $621 million in positive free cash flow in the quarter, and an operating margin of 14.6%.

Tesla was also working through various supply chain challenges, economic challenges, and workforce shakeups in that time. Despite all of that, the company had an $0.8 billion increase in its cash and cash equivalents, ending the quarter with $18.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents. We are far from the days of “bankwuptcy.”

(Simpler were the days.)

For the finance and business nerds out there, here are some more numbers from the quarterly Tesla slidedeck:

  • $2.5B GAAP operating income;
  • 14.6% operating margin in Q2 $2.3B GAAP net income;
  • $2.6B non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC) in Q2
  • 27.9% GAAP Automotive gross margin in Q2

Those are impressive numbers in the midst of the various global uncertainties and disruptions.

Tesla revenue, $16.9 billion, was up 42% year over year (YoY) in Q2.

As far as what affected operating margin (both positives and negatives), this was Tesla’s summary breakdown of the key factors:

+ increased ASP
+ growth in vehicle deliveries
+ profit growth in other parts of the business
+ lower stock-based compensation expense
– higher raw material, commodity, logistics and expedite costs
– higher per unit fixed costs in Shanghai due to shutdowns
– negative FX impact
– Bitcoin impairment

(Yes, I see you slippin’ bitcoin in there down on the bottom. That faux currency investment has turned into quite a flop, environmentally and financially now. We’ll see what happens to that. The good news is that Tesla is slowly exiting its bitcoin adventure — or so it seems — and has exited 75% of its peak position.)

Here’s some more info on cash money matters: “Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities increased sequentially by $902M to $18.9B in Q2, driven mainly by free cash flow of $621M, partially offset by debt repayments of $402M. As of the end of Q2, we have converted approximately 75% of our Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency. Conversions in Q2 added $936M of cash to our balance sheet. ”

Not enough financial info for you? Here’s more in a nice clean spreadsheet format:

Find someone who looks at you the way Zach Kirkhorn looks at this table.

We’ve also got charts from Tesla on some of this:

Aside from Shanghai, there was positive news out of the factory that followed the Shanghai gigafactory — the brand new gigafactory in the Berlin–Brandenburg region of Germany. In one week, over 1,000 electric cars were produced there. That’s not close to the end goal, but it’s a sign of a healthy production ramp-up. The factory has already achieved positive gross margin.

With the financials out of the way, I’ll next move on to Tesla vehicle production and deliveries, energy storage systems production and deliveries, and solar PV production and deliveries. And then there’s the matter of … AI. Stay tuned.

If you really haven’t seen enough financial details yet, head here for more.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Watch Tesla Conference Call Livestream Here — Q2 2022

Tesla will start its quarterly conference call about corporate revenue, profits, and major developments in a few minutes. We at CleanTechnica are again publishing...

6 hours ago

Cars

With 3 Shifts Going At Tesla Giga Berlin, Expect Big Tesla Production Forecast For Q3

Tesla will soon be putting out its Q2 2022 shareholder letter. Deliveries were not spectacular relative to the previous couple of quarters due to...

8 hours ago

Cars

Do Teslas Really Account for 70% of US Crashes Involving ADAS? Of Course Not

Quite surprisingly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently started collecting somewhat broad data on automobile accidents involving SAE Level 2 Advanced Driver...

10 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Owners Reselling New Cars For Profit Amidst High EV Demand

Many Tesla buyers are waiting several months to take delivery of the electric vehicles, due to high demand, exacerbated by inflation and the ongoing semiconductor...

12 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.