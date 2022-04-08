Pinterest Sets Bar For Social Media Misinformation Standards — Quick News

Pinterest announced Wednesday it will implement a new climate misinformation policy notable for its strength and contrast to less comprehensive measures taken by other social media platforms. The policy prohibits paid and organic “content that denies the existence or impacts of climate change,” as well as false or misleading content regarding climate solutions. The new policy could also bar all content produced by entities funded by the Koch network.

Originally published on Nexus Media.

