Elon Musk has 4 secret Tesla cars under covers in Texas

Cars

Hey, Elon Musk — What Secret Tesla Cars are Under the Covers?

What’s under the cover, Elon? WHAT’S UNDER THE COVER!??

As you probably already know, Elon Musk is holding an invitation-only event at its Texas “Gigafactory” Austin called the “Cyber Rodeo.” The event signals the official kickoff of the new factory, which includes the official start of Tesla Model Y production at the plant. But this isn’t a “Model Y” rodeo, it’s a CYBER Rodeo– and we’re expecting some Cyber Truck news.

The good news? It looks like we’re going to get it. Tesla-watcher and drone photographer Joe Tegtmeyer recently snapped this picture in the build-up to the event, which clearly shows two Cyber Truck prototypes, and two other as-yet unidentified model cars.

See for yourself …

Are they new Tesla models? Is one the hotly-anticipated “affordable” Tesla that will take the brand deep into the mainstream? The one under the black cover (lower right, above) looks quite a bit sportier than the one in the “Under the Sea” cover– what do you think that’s about? Only Elon Musk knows, for now.

We don’t have too much longer to wait. Just a few hours until the Cyber Rodeo, in fact, by my watch … but waiting sucks. Wild speculation, however, is super-fun! What do you guys think, will we get an updated Cybertruck, a $25,000 $30,000 sporty coupe, AND an all-new crossover-y wagon deal, or am I just dazzled by the “Under the Sea” theme? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know!

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

