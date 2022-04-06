The Elon Musk Interview With Axel Springer Offers A Glance Into His Mind

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently interviewed by Axel Springer’s Mathias Döpfner and the two talked about a wide variety of topics, including Russia’s war with Ukraine, the importance of nuclear power, and how the American government has done more to help Ukraine than people realize.

Elon Musk also shared what his role in conflicts should be, as his focus is on improving the probability that the future will be good. He does what he thinks is most likely to ensure that the future is good for all of humanity.

In regards to nuclear, Elon Musk said that not only should Germany not shut down its nuclear plants, but they should reopen the ones that have been closed down. He added that, for now, this is the fastest way to produce more energy and that Germany was the perfect place to operate nuclear plants. He pointed out that there are no natural disasters there so there’s no notable danger with nuclear plants.

He described solar as a long-term source of energy for most of civilization and noted that it needed to be stored with batteries. And nuclear will fill in the short term, which is something he can’t stress enough.

Elon Musk also spoke about The Musk Foundation, hunger as a political logistics problem versus not having enough food, and how both Tesla and SpaceX are improving the quality of humanity’s future, especially in terms of usefulness.

Elon Musk also shared his biggest fear and hope:

“What are the existential threats that humanity faces? I spent a lot of time talking about the birthrate thing. That might be the single biggest threat to the future of human civilization. And then there’s the concern of artificial intelligence going wrong. I think religious extremism is another concern.

“My biggest hope is that humanity creates a self-sustaining city on Mars.”

Something to think about. His biggest fear is based on the idea of no longer existing as a species. The idea of us dying out is something that can be a bit terrifying, and Elon spends an unusual amount of time pondering it. Elon Musk is often talking about preserving the light of consciousness.

His approach to fear is different from those of most of us. Most people avoid what terrifies them. Elon Musk isn’t most people. He not only acknowledges his fears, but is working hard to prevent them from becoming a reality.

Perhaps this is the secret to success. Find what scares the hell out of you and make solving it your career.

