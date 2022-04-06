Connect with us

Tesla's cyber rodeo

If You’re Attending Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo, Be Sure To Check Out The FAQs & Guidelines

If you’re attending Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas on Thursday, be sure to check out its guidelines and frequently asked questions (FAQ) section. Tesla recently published the FAQ page, and unlike the Plaid event, there are a few things you can’t bring there — such as professional audio and video recording equipment. I’m not mad at that, but I do want to emphasize the importance of glancing through those guidelines to save others the trouble from possibly, accidentally breaking those guidelines.

The event is for adults only (18+) and doors open at 4:00 in the evening, Remarks begin around sunset, and once you’re inside, you can’t go outside and re-enter. Tickets are also non-transferable and are by invitation only. The list of prohibited items is as follows:

  • Smoking and vaping devices
  • Any and all professional audio/video recording equipment
  • Pets
  • Drones or any other remote flying device
  • Firearms, weapons, or explosives of any kind
  • Illegal substances of any kind
  • Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Tesla noted that it could update the page, so make sure you check it again before going. Tesla’s focus on safety is definitely reflected here.

I plan to go and have a blast, see online friends, and enjoy the evening while also getting some great footage for CleanTechnica. However, it could be similar to AI Day where we were asked not to record or take photos — although, I doubt that could be the case if this event is anything like the one in Berlin. One thing for sure is that Tesla knows how to throw a party. We’ll see what we see and report back.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

