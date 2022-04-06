If You’re Attending Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo, Be Sure To Check Out The FAQs & Guidelines

If you’re attending Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas on Thursday, be sure to check out its guidelines and frequently asked questions (FAQ) section. Tesla recently published the FAQ page, and unlike the Plaid event, there are a few things you can’t bring there — such as professional audio and video recording equipment. I’m not mad at that, but I do want to emphasize the importance of glancing through those guidelines to save others the trouble from possibly, accidentally breaking those guidelines.

The event is for adults only (18+) and doors open at 4:00 in the evening, Remarks begin around sunset, and once you’re inside, you can’t go outside and re-enter. Tickets are also non-transferable and are by invitation only. The list of prohibited items is as follows:

Smoking and vaping devices

Any and all professional audio/video recording equipment

Pets

Drones or any other remote flying device

Firearms, weapons, or explosives of any kind

Illegal substances of any kind

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Tesla noted that it could update the page, so make sure you check it again before going. Tesla’s focus on safety is definitely reflected here.

I plan to go and have a blast, see online friends, and enjoy the evening while also getting some great footage for CleanTechnica. However, it could be similar to AI Day where we were asked not to record or take photos — although, I doubt that could be the case if this event is anything like the one in Berlin. One thing for sure is that Tesla knows how to throw a party. We’ll see what we see and report back.

