Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Media

Twitter Has A New Board Member — Elon Musk

Published

Famous meme lord Elon Musk has bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, which gives us more hope for an edit button and a dogecoin tip jar. He has also just joined the board.

According to CNBC, his shares in the bird app totaled 73,486,938. This makes Elon Musk Twitter’s largest shareholder. CNBC noted that he’s been very critical of Twitter’s “failing to adhere to free speech principles,” and he’s tweeted that he might build a new social media platform. Perhaps his stake in Twitter represents his hope for succeeding with his aims through an easier and more popular route, Twitter.

Last month, Twitter suspended The Babylon Bee for engaging in “hateful conduct.” The Bee is a satirical new site with a splash of Christianity thrown in. The editors are Christian and have been vocal about their faith. During an interview with Elon Musk, The Bee’s creative director asked Elon to accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Elon replied:

“There’s great wisdom in the teachings of Jesus, and I agree with those teachings. Things like ‘turn the other cheek’ are very important, as opposed to ‘an eye for an eye.’ An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind.

“Forgiveness, you know, is important and treating people as you would wish to be treated.

“Love thy neighbor as thyself. Very important. … But hey, if Jesus is saving people … I won’t stand in his way. Sure, I’ll be saved. Why not?”

I don’t think it was the right move for Twitter to suspend The Bee. Twitter also suspended former President Trump for spreading misinformation. However, the Russian Embassy is often tweeting outright false news about its war with Ukraine. I have seen the issue of Donald Trump come up, and people asking if the former president will have his account restored.

I don’t like Trump at all, but if we are following the principles of free speech, then this is a bit of a tricky situation that does need to be addressed. However, I think what Twitter needs the most is an algorithm that can detect when hate speech and bullying are being used and limit their spread.

Also, I think the algorithm needs to learn how to detect when it’s being manipulated by both bots and trolls. I see this often with the crypto bots using Elon’s profile image and even using verified accounts to tweet crypto scams. Twitter is quick to punish real people for playing a joke, such as my friend @TeslaPhx, who recently got his account back after it was suspended for changing his name & pic to Elon Musk as an April fools joke.

One thing I’ve noticed on Twitter that’s new is that it does try to censor how you talk, especially if you curse. I’m an avid user of select curse words, it’ll get a flag for hate speech — even when I’m agreeing with someone about something!

On TikTok, a completely different app, many users create new words — such as “unalive,” being used as a verb, or “grape,” used in lieu of rape — in order to not have their accounts suspended by the app’s algorithm. This is something we don’t want Twitter to become. Free speech will simply evolve and reign free no matter how hard apps and algorithms try to suppress it.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk now being the largest shareholder of Twitter?

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tesla & German Auto Industry’s Varied Tech Paths

Tesla’s Elon Musk is capturing the attention of Germany’s finest in the auto sector. Der Spiegel reports on Tesla’s agility and creative management of the chip...

2 days ago

Policy & Politics

Elon Musk vs. Putin Is More Than Just Twitter Trolling — It’s Brilliant Marketing … For Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently trolled Russia’s warmongering president Vladimir Putin on Twitter, and I’m sure everyone has seen the headlines. In all seriousness,...

3 days ago

Green Economy

Tesla Optimus Robot & Its Impact On Our Future — Part 2

Following up on "Tesla Bot Optimus & Its Impact On Our Future," below is a further exploration of the Tesla bot (Optimus) concept, what...

6 days ago

Green Economy

Tesla Optimus Robot & Its Impact On Our Future

In the first part of this two-part exploration, Ganesh Sadare writes about the Tesla bot, Tesla AI, general AI, labor markets and the economy,...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.