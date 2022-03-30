Indian Government Plans To Raise $3.3 Billion Through Green Bonds

The Indian government is planning to raise billions of dollars by issuing green bonds to fuel its ambitious renewable energy targets.

According to media reports, the Indian government is planning to raise $3.3 billion by issuing a series of green bonds over the next few months.

The green bonds could be issued by the government-owned companies Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. These companies are believed to hold a majority share of the debt market for renewable energy projects in the country.

At COP26 the Indian prime minister announced the target to have 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by the end of this decade. Project developers will arrange for equity and debt funding on their own. However, the Indian government would endeavor to ensure availability of cheap debt to keep renewable energy tariffs low and attractive. Indian private banks and government financial institutions have in the past signed agreements with several multinational agencies like the German development bank KfW and the Asian Development Bank.

Apart from project development, the government also needs to invest in supportive transmission infrastructure to absorb the large quantum of renewable energy capacity planned to be added. The Indian government has partnered with the German development bank KfW for development of the green energy corridors scheme — a dedicated transmission network for renewable energy projects. Similarly, the International Finance Corporation provided low-cost debt finance for infrastructure development at two solar power parks of 750 megawatts and 600 megawatts. The government and public sector companies are planning to set up large solar parks in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Ladakh and would prefer low-cost debt arrangements for them as well.

