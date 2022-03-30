Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Canada’s Brookfield Eyes Stake In Indian Solar EPC Company

Published

Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management is looking to expand its footprint in India’s renewable energy sector. 

According to media reports, Brookfield is looking to acquire a ‘significant stake’ in Mahindra Susten, a solar power project developer and EPC contractor. The enterprise value of this deal is potentially worth Rs 70 billion ($925 million) with an equity valuation of around Rs 17 billion ($225 million). 

Mahindra Susten, part of the Mahindra conglomerate, has 1.5 gigawatts of solar power assets and also offers EPC services to large solar power developers as well as commercial and industrial consumers. 

The potential sale of stake is part of Mahindra Group’s attempts to ‘unlock value’ from its constituent companies. The stake sale in Mahindra Susten attracted some marquee investors and developers before Brookfield took a lead. Interested companies included Torrent Power, (a vertically integrated utility), European asset manager EQT, O2 Power (project developer backed by Temasek), and another project developer, Amplus Energy. 

In response to these media reports, the spokesperson of Mahindra Susten stated that while the company is looking for partners it is not planning to give up a majority stake. 

Brookfield has been actively looking to acquire an interest in Indian renewable energy projects. Last year, it signed an agreement with Acme Solar Holdings to jointly develop a 450 megawatt solar power project. Brookfield had also acquired 300 megawatts of solar power projects in India from TerraForm Global, SunEdison’s yieldco. 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Green Economy

Indian Government Plans To Raise $3.3 Billion Through Green Bonds

The Indian government is planning to raise billions of dollars by issuing green bonds to fuel its ambitious renewable energy targets.  According to media...

26 mins ago
Suzuki Crosscage Suzuki Crosscage

Batteries

Suzuki Will Invest $1.3 Billion To Manufacture EVs + Batteries In India

Suzuki will build a new electric vehicle factory in India.

March 22, 2022
Projected shift in aviation fuels 2020-2100 Projected shift in aviation fuels 2020-2100

Aviation

Aviation Demand Forecasting Expert Challenges 2100 Aviation Refueling Scenario

COVID-19 was a discontinuity that fundamentally shifted aviation passenger demand, but the forces are nuanced and geographically distinct.

March 21, 2022
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India x Cleantech — March 2022

Welcome to another issue of our India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from across clean technology sectors in...

March 16, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.