Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Toyota Plans To Cut Global Production In April Down By 17%

Published

Toyota plans to cut its global production target for April to 750,000 vehicles. This is down by 150,000 from an earlier plan. The automaker said that both the semiconductor shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic were affecting its plans. Earlier this month, Toyota said it planned to scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the spring months (April, May, and June) in order to ease the strain on its suppliers.

In a statement, Toyota said that it was difficult to foresee the situation several months ahead. The company also noted a possibility that the current plan could be revised downward. Toyota executive Kazunari Kumakura said that its global vehicle production will be down 10% in May and in June, 5% from the previous estimate made at the beginning of 2022.

Its global vehicle production will be down 10% in May and 5% in June from previous estimates at the beginning of the year, said Toyota executive Kazunari Kumakura. President Akio Toyoda called the period from April through June an intentional cooling-off period.

The automaker has a plant in Russia and noted that it was having logistical hurdles for suspension due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kumakura said that this wasn’t reflected in the April–June global production plan. He also said that Toyota hadn’t suffered specific impacts from the Ukraine crisis yet — but will look into both short- and long-term risks.

At the end of last month, Toyota began offering free EV charging to its BZ4X EV buyers on the 35-state EVG0 network for a year. You can read more about that here. One neat thing about the Toyota BZ4X i that its batteries are temperature-controlled by heating systems that lower battery consumption. The 2023 BZ4X, which Toyota sees as the future of its brand, is just one of many new EVs the company has planned to come out with before the next decade.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Toyota offers free charging evgo network Toyota offers free charging evgo network

Cars

Toyota Offers Free EV Charging To bZ4X Buyers As Tax Credit Runs Out

Toyota is hoping to sweeten the deal on its new electric SUV after the tax credit runs out.

February 28, 2022

Clean Transport

Irish Greenwashing Awards Call Out Misinformation

The Irish Greenwashing Awards call out top misinformation spreaders that have been greenwashing and profiting from the climate crisis. Irish EVs is taking a...

February 20, 2022

Cars

Tesla = 10.5% of California Auto Market in 4th Quarter

I recently wrote about Tesla model leadership — and other EV model leadership — in California. The article included 8 original charts I recommend...

February 14, 2022

Batteries

XPeng Expands in Europe, Snow Lake Lithium Pops Up, Next-Gen Electric Motor — EV News Today

The week ended with a bang rather than a whimper this week, with some hot EV news pouring out on Friday, including XPeng expanding...

February 12, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.