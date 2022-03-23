Toyota Plans To Cut Global Production In April Down By 17%

Toyota plans to cut its global production target for April to 750,000 vehicles. This is down by 150,000 from an earlier plan. The automaker said that both the semiconductor shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic were affecting its plans. Earlier this month, Toyota said it planned to scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the spring months (April, May, and June) in order to ease the strain on its suppliers.

In a statement, Toyota said that it was difficult to foresee the situation several months ahead. The company also noted a possibility that the current plan could be revised downward. Toyota executive Kazunari Kumakura said that its global vehicle production will be down 10% in May and in June, 5% from the previous estimate made at the beginning of 2022.

Its global vehicle production will be down 10% in May and 5% in June from previous estimates at the beginning of the year, said Toyota executive Kazunari Kumakura. President Akio Toyoda called the period from April through June an intentional cooling-off period.

The automaker has a plant in Russia and noted that it was having logistical hurdles for suspension due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kumakura said that this wasn’t reflected in the April–June global production plan. He also said that Toyota hadn’t suffered specific impacts from the Ukraine crisis yet — but will look into both short- and long-term risks.

At the end of last month, Toyota began offering free EV charging to its BZ4X EV buyers on the 35-state EVG0 network for a year. You can read more about that here. One neat thing about the Toyota BZ4X i that its batteries are temperature-controlled by heating systems that lower battery consumption. The 2023 BZ4X, which Toyota sees as the future of its brand, is just one of many new EVs the company has planned to come out with before the next decade.

Advertisement