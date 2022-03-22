Connect with us

Interview with Arcimoto CEO
Photo courtesy Arcimoto

Autonomous Vehicles

Interview With Arcimoto CEO Mark Frohnmayer (Part Two)

Published

This is Part Two of my interview with Arcimoto CEO Mark Frohnmayer. In Part One, Mark shared details about Arcimoto’s vision, its Fun Utility Vehicle platform, and his thoughts about the future of rideshare.

In this article, Mark shared a bit of detail about Arcimoto’s driverless delivery vehicle and the new manufacturing facility that Arcimoto announced at its RAMP IT UP event on February 22nd. The event showcased Arcimoto’s new production line where US Congressman Peter Defazio and Mayor Lucy Vinis of Eugene Oregon joined Mark to officially cut the ribbon on the RAMP. Arcimoto’s RAMP has a target production capacity of 50,000 per year in 2025.

Mark told me that this was a big milestone for Arcimoto and that he would be officially cutting the ribbon on the production line in the new production facility on February 22.

“We moved our assembly line into the new factory space. We’ve done a lot of work to recondition that building and we’re also going to be laying out the roadmap ahead showing off both the refinement of the vehicle platform we are presently building and then we will be unveiling our first brand new product platform in 14 years which we’re calling Platform 2.”

Platform 2, Mark said, is a true micro-mobility platform for the e-bike and e-scooter classes of vehicles.

“Arcimoto exists in the gap between the bike and the car and where the Fun Utility Vehicle is the big step down from the car his next one will be a big step up from the e-bike. We are aiming to have compelling products serving a wide range of last mile or last ten-mile type trips that run the range from the 100-pound vehicle up to the thousand-pound vehicles that live between.

“Arcimoto was started when I noticed the giant gap between the bike and the car. I was like, wait a minute there are bikes, motorcycles, and scooters and then there are cars. And in that space between, there’s nothing. We have spent around a decade finding the sweet spot in that gap.”

Arcimoto Driverless Delivery Vehicle & Robo Valet

“This goes back to building a truly flexible platform for next-generation mobility. Autonomy and driverless has always been on Arcimoto’s roadmap — really since the beginning of the company in 2007.”

To see the rest of this article, log into CleanTechnica Pro and go here. If you aren't yet a member, join here first.

 
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

