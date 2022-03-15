Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Number of Daily Trips Taken by Americans in 2021 Rebounded from 2020 Lows

Cars

Number of Daily Trips Taken by Americans in 2021 Rebounded from 2020 Lows

Published

Recent data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics showed that in November of 2021, the number of daily trips taken nationwide exceeded the number of trips taken in late 2019, before the pandemic significantly affected daily travel across the United States. The “trips” included all modes of transportation. A trip was defined as a movement that includes a stay of longer than 10 minutes at a location away from home. Multiple stays of longer than 10 minutes before returning home was counted as multiple trips.

Beginning in March 2020, the number of trips outside of the home declined sharply to just below 30 billion trips per month as the effects of the pandemic took hold. Daily travel remained low throughout 2020 as many worked from home and received supplies via delivery services. By February 2021, the number of trips taken had rebounded to more normal levels but remained below 2019 levels until November of 2021.

Total Number of Trips per Month, 2019–2021

Daily trips Source: Estimated for the Bureau of Transportation Statistics by the Maryland Transportation Institute and Center for Advanced Transportation Technology Laboratory at the University of Maryland. The travel statistics are produced from an anonymized national panel of mobile device data from multiple sources.

Courtesy of Energy.gov — Fact of the Week.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Boats

Clean Energy on the High Seas: Solar-Powered Trimaran Sets Off on Eastern US Circumnavigation

A wave of renewable energy and cleantech innovation is being unleashed on the waves, as well as on land and in the air, including...

July 30, 2012

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.