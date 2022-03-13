Tesla Owners Club Of East Bay Holds Donation Drive To Help Ukrainian Refugees

The Tesla Owners Club of East Bay (Fremont, California area) is holding a donation drive to support Ukrainian refugees. The group of Tesla owners is rallying to donate to help those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, and there are three ways you can help. Al Shen, Vice President and Cofounder of Tesla Owners Club of East Bay, told me that the club is supporting the White Pony Express, which is a local Eat Bay nonprofit charity.

3 Ways To Help

One

On Sunday, March 13, the club is having its Cars and Coffee get-together in Alameda and members can drop off donations. Click here for details.

Two

The club also coordinated an Amazon Wish List where you can shop for donations. Buyers can ship the donation directly to White Pony Express. The address is 3380 Vincent Road #107, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 (925-322-0604). The club asks that if you are comfortable, please include the name of the donor and mention Tesla Owners East Bay. This way the White Pony Express will know where the donations came from.

Items on the wish list include things such as bandages and first aid supplies, Vitamin C, allergy medicines, aspirin and pain relief, blankets, sleeping bags, women’s feminine hygiene supplies, toiletries, coats and jackets, underwear, and more. Most of these are basic necessities that you and I take for granted every day. Imagine not having access to underwear.

Three

Fill up your Tesla frunks at Dick’s Sporting Goods. On Monday, March 14, at 4:00 PM, the club will meet at Dick’s Sporting Goods and gather donations. Once the frunks are filled, they will drive together to deliver donations. If you’re in the area, the address is 2314 Monument Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA.

Statement From Tesla Owners Club Of East Bay

Al Shen also shared details as to how the club is working to get discounted over-the-counter medicine bought and donated to Ukrainian refugees who may need it.

“TOEB is working to procure a significant amount of discount over-the-counter medication thru membership network.

“We are starting with $1000 worth of medication we aim to ship out to Ukraine next week.”

Peggy Wolf, a member of the club’s leadership team, also shared a statement. Peggy has been working hard to help make these events happen and to help rally support for those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. Peggy also noted that the efforts are personal for her since her grandparents fled oppression in Ukraine during the late 1800s.

“TOEB is more than just a car club. It is a group of people passionate not only about helping the environment … but helping one another as well. The Ukraine efforts are very personal to me. My grandparents fled oppression in Ukraine in the late 1800’s and immigrated to the US. I went to Kyiv on a business trip in 2011 and met some wonderful people.

“One of the customers we met with was killed last week in the fighting. Anything I can do personally is magnified by what the club can do. It is all about making a positive impact on the world … no matter what ‘flavor’ that takes.”

Al Shen added:

“We are all about Cars & Community. When we see dire needs locally and globally it’s really special when we are given the opportunity to find little ways to make an impact. To rally our members and see the generosity everyone has gives us hope in such uncertain and tragic times. And it’s what makes the community we have so special.”

If you are outside of the East Bay area and still would like to support, you can shop the Amazon Wish List here or you can donate directly to White Pony Express here. According to the donation page, items such as new clothing, shoes, toiletries, and non-perishable food are needed. The nonprofit also shared how the items will be handled — with love.

“At WPE, the way that items are handled, packed, and delivered is important as it conveys respect and love for the communities we serve.”

The charity is also looking for volunteers to host food and clothing drives and to also help sort, package, organize, and label the boxes. Along with donations, the charity is shipping 800 medical kits and needs help fulfilling that order. Learn more here.

Advertisement