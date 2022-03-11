Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
EPA
Bay Area, California. Photo by Johnna Crider

Air Quality

EPA Reinstates California’s Authority To Set Stricter Auto Pollution Standards

Published

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reinstated California’s authority to set its own motor vehicle pollution standards, the LA Times reported yesterday. You may remember the drama during the Trump administration when the EPA kind of lost its mind and said that California could not require higher fuel economy standards than the nation as a whole. That was a reversal of policy that had existed for decades as an add-on effect of the US passing the Clean Air Act.

Part of this drama included the then-head of the EPA, a former lobbyist for a coal company, Andrew Wheeler. Wheeler also rolled back the fuel economy standards that were put in place during the Obama administration. Granted, Trump just wanted to undo all of the good that Obama had achieved as a weird, macho, oranged-tinged one-up or whatever, but this went to another level — strongly meddling in long-standing state rights.

Under the Biden administration, the EPA seems to have gotten its priorities back in place and is again allowing California to set its own motor vehicle pollution standards at a stricter level than the federal government’s. This includes tighter restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions. EPA Administrator Michael Regan told the LA Times that this was a big deal for Californians as well as Americans more broadly — much more broadly. Here was Regan’s response:

“This is truly important. Not just for the people in California but for the nation as a whole. We are proudly reaffirming California’s long-standing authority to lead in this area.”

Of course, not everyone is happy — especially the 16 Republican state attorneys general who claimed that the special treatment of California was unconstitutional. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, who leads the House Energy and Commerce Committee, shared her complaints in the following statement: “President Biden’s strict auto emissions regulations are yet another example of this administration putting a radical rush-to-green regulatory regime ahead of restoring America’s energy dominance and leadership.”

Ah, yes … of course. /s

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Coal

Open Letter to EU Heads of State Re: Russian Oil Dependence

European Council: As the world looks on in horror at Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe faces its biggest crisis in decades. European leaders meeting...

4 hours ago

Air Quality

EPA Wants To Cut Semi Emissions By 60 Percent

The EPA plans to set new rules to slash truck emissions by 60 percent by 2045.

11 hours ago

Clean Transport

Oil’s Absence From EU Security Strategy Leaves Europe Dependent On Despots

EU Commission this week launched its the EU security strategy to protect consumers from energy price rises with barely a mention of oil dependence...

1 day ago

Fossil Fuels

Joe Biden’s Ban On Russian Oil Is A Painful Yet Good Thing For Humanity

President Biden’s new ban on Russian oil is painful for Americans (especially those who are driving gas-powered vehicles), yet it is good for humanity...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.