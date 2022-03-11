CleanTechnica Tested: GoSun Flow Pro Solar Water Pump & Filter Kit

GoSun made a name for itself in the world of solar appliances with its line of solar ovens. These innovative, compact cookers utilize a pair of parabolic reflectors to cook a wide range of food and from the start, the company had sustainability in mind.

Years after its initial product hit the market, GoSun has evolved its product line significantly, with new offerings in the solar space, LED lighting, portable electric coolers, and even solar-powered electric water filters. After hearing about these new products, I eagerly worked with their team to coordinate a review of GoSun’s portable solar-powered water filtration kit and sink, dubbed the Flow Pro.

Disclaimer: GoSun provided the Flow Pro kit to the author free of charge for the purposes of this review.

The core of the kit is the GoSun Flow solar-powered water filtration kit (pictured above). This slick unit zips up into a compact 9.7″ x 6.7″ x 3.1″ pouch that doubles as the home of a solar panel. Inside the box, the solar panel or included 5,000 mAh USB battery can be plugged directly into a 0.9-liter per hour water pump.

A tube coming off the pump on the input side has a particulate filter and a float on it that is dropped into a water source like a creek, stream, or lake. It’s important to note that this kit is not designed to work with salt water, so stay away from that with this setup. On the output side of the pump, a short hose runs to an inline filter that filters out all the nasties from water to make it safe to drink. It utilizes a combination of a particulate filter, a polypropylene disc filter, a carbon filter, and a nano-alumina filter to filter out bacteria, particulate, even microplastics.

To use the system, drop the input end of the system with the particulate filter and float on it into a water source, adjust the float to ensure the filter is submerged, and provide power. This can be done by plugging the pump into the included battery or by plugging it directly into the solar panel.

I tested the system out on a 7-mile hike up in the mountains above Ojai, California, and was extremely impressed. It was a frigid day for us here in California, at just 5°C when I started the hike. At the halfway point, I stopped to splash some water on my face and was thrilled to remember I would be able to drink some of the icy cold water with a bit of help from the GoSun Flow. I pulled the system out of my Camelbak MULE hydration pack and got to work.

After a few seconds, I had the filter end in the water and the solar panel in full sun. As soon as the panel was in full sun, the pump kicked on and water started flowing. It felt like the first time I experienced solar power all over again. Every time I do, it feels like magic and this time was no exception. Put the panel in the sun and the pump starts filtering water. I gulped down some of nature’s gatorade and popped open my water container to pack some up for the road.

The performance of the system was impressive! It had my water bladder filled in just over a minute, adding a bit more than a liter of fresh, crisp water. The components of the system are extremely compact and work super well. It is a lot less confusing that it seemed when I first looked at the mess of tubes and wires when it arrived. The water tasted super fresh and clean, which is both a testament to the stream I pulled it from and the safety provided by the filtration system.

The GoSun Flow can be used in a wide range of configurations to suit the specific use case. I pulled off the output water tubes and the faucet that comes with the GoSun Flow Pro kit as I was simply heading out on a hike.

The kit was designed to adapt to a wide range of configurations, connecting the filter to directly the input hose to filter water like a straw, use the included water bladder to squeeze water through the filter, simply as a water pump without the filter, or connected up to the faucet for use as a proper sink with a powered on/off button and everything. I’ll be testing out that last configuration with the sink and faucet on an upcoming road trip, so stay tuned for that.

To those who have experienced it, solar power feels like magic, and the GoSun Flow and Flow Pro kits put that magic into a compact kit you can take anywhere. It doubles down on the magic act with the ability to transform water from dicey sources into potable drinking water. It legitimately puts a smile on my face and delivers clean water, filtering out 99.99% of viruses and 99.9999% of bacteria from water.

For more information about GoSun, the GoSun Flow, or the GoSun Flow Pro kit with everything including the kitchen sink, head over to GoSun.com. The GoSun Flow is $219 and the GoSun Flow Pro is $279.

Output Water Pressure : 15 PSI

: 15 PSI Weight : 2.75 lb

: 2.75 lb Filtration Capacity : 1,000 liters

: 1,000 liters Flow Rate : 0.9 LPM

: 0.9 LPM Pump Capacity : 0.9 LPM

: 0.9 LPM Dimensions : 9.7″ x 6.7″ x 3.1″

: 9.7″ x 6.7″ x 3.1″ Input Power Wattage : 2W

: 2W Input Power Source : Integrated Solar Panel or Battery via USB

: Integrated Solar Panel or Battery via USB In The Box: Solar Case, Filter, Pump, 18 Wh / 5000 mAh USB PowerBank, Water Pouch, 6′ & 9′ Hoses

