Today Show Accidentally Marketed EVs — Or Did It?

The Today Show recently aired a video on how to save gas. Given Russia’s decision to go to war with Ukraine, leading to higher gas prices, this is a popular topic in the media right now. However, the vehicle that NBC’s Senior Consumer Investigative Correspondent Vicky Nguyen used to demonstrate how to save on gas wasn’t just any type of vehicle. It was a Ford Mustang Mach-E — a 100% electric vehicle.

Perhaps it’s not common knowledge outside of auto circles, but EVs don’t use gasoline or diesel — not at all. I know, I’m preaching to the choir here and this is obvious to all of us, but there are some people who genuinely don’t know the difference. Let’s not shame them for not knowing.

Of course, using an EV to demonstrate how to save gas — especially while at the pump — doesn’t make any sense. Or does it?

Maybe I’ve been watching too many conspiracy theories on TikTok at 4:20 am, but what if this was intentionally done to get people talking about EVs — more specifically, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E? If so, this was a brilliant marketing move. How many people would be talking about this video if it hadn’t blatantly pretended a Mustang Mach-E has a gasoline engine?

However, let’s be realistic — I doubt it was intentional, or if it was intentional, it was probably aimed at sliding past the viewer that the Mustang Mach-E was 100% electric while making points for how to save gas with a gas car.

One of the key problems with the video was when Nguyen spoke about turning off the engine to conserve gas instead of letting it idle. In that part of the clip, she was sitting in the driver’s seat of the Mach-E and explained, “If you’re safely parked somewhere for more than ten seconds, like maybe you’re waiting to pick up your kids. Consider turning your engine off.” She proceeds to press the Mach-E’s on/off button. In actuality, with its electric powertrain, there is no real need to turn off the car.

Today Show host giving tips on how to save gas. Including turning off your car when stopped for more than 10 seconds to avoid idling…in a Mach-E. pic.twitter.com/GFVGBJsaoS — Roger "Tall Sidewall" Garbow (@rogergarbow) March 8, 2022

No matter the reason for using an electric car to talk about gas savings tips in this way, it was just weird.

Advertisement