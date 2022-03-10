Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Ford Mustang Mach-E all electric SUV
Ford Mustang Mach-E. Image courtesy of Brendan Miles, CleanTechnica.

Cars

Today Show Accidentally Marketed EVs — Or Did It?

Published

The Today Show recently aired a video on how to save gas. Given Russia’s decision to go to war with Ukraine, leading to higher gas prices, this is a popular topic in the media right now. However, the vehicle that NBC’s Senior Consumer Investigative Correspondent Vicky Nguyen used to demonstrate how to save on gas wasn’t just any type of vehicle. It was a Ford Mustang Mach-E — a 100% electric vehicle.

Perhaps it’s not common knowledge outside of auto circles, but EVs don’t use gasoline or diesel — not at all. I know, I’m preaching to the choir here and this is obvious to all of us, but there are some people who genuinely don’t know the difference. Let’s not shame them for not knowing.

Of course, using an EV to demonstrate how to save gas — especially while at the pump — doesn’t make any sense. Or does it?

Maybe I’ve been watching too many conspiracy theories on TikTok at 4:20 am, but what if this was intentionally done to get people talking about EVs — more specifically, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E? If so, this was a brilliant marketing move. How many people would be talking about this video if it hadn’t blatantly pretended a Mustang Mach-E has a gasoline engine?

However, let’s be realistic — I doubt it was intentional, or if it was intentional, it was probably aimed at sliding past the viewer that the Mustang Mach-E was 100% electric while making points for how to save gas with a gas car.

One of the key problems with the video was when Nguyen spoke about turning off the engine to conserve gas instead of letting it idle. In that part of the clip, she was sitting in the driver’s seat of the Mach-E and explained, “If you’re safely parked somewhere for more than ten seconds, like maybe you’re waiting to pick up your kids. Consider turning your engine off.” She proceeds to press the Mach-E’s on/off button. In actuality, with its electric powertrain, there is no real need to turn off the car.

No matter the reason for using an electric car to talk about gas savings tips in this way, it was just weird.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Ford E-Transit lineup Ford E-Transit lineup

Cars

Ford Offers 6 New EV Chargers & Considers Zero Inventory Dealer Model

Ford is offering a range of EV chargers and a possible zero inventory sales model for its EVs.

8 hours ago
EV charging Duke Energy EV charging Duke Energy

Clean Transport

Unlimited EV Charging As Low As $19.99 Per Month — Really!

A new flat fee EV charging plan could help convince more drivers to ditch their gasmobiles, more quickly.

February 28, 2022

Cars

800 HP Everatti GT40 Brings the Ford vs. Ferrari Legend to the EV Era

The Anglo-American V8 legend is reborn, as an Anglo-American EV legend!

February 23, 2022
Ford Mustang Mach-E Ford Mustang Mach-E

Cars

Mustang Mach-E – The Classic Ponycar Grows Up

Nit-picking a future classic.

February 22, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.