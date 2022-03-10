Tesla Owners Are Bringing Some Aid & Comfort To Ukraine

Tesla owners are bringing a little bit of aid and comfort to Ukraine. Although many people around the world are pitching in to help, whether it’s by donating or signing up to fight in Ukraine’s army, I’d like to shed a light on something positive that the Tesla community is doing.

I saw a post from Tesla’s Dynamic Leader of Sales, Strategy, People, and Relationships, Bhavik Patel, show up in my LinkedIn Feed. Patel shared Bogdan Golovatiuk’s photos and post, which were initially reported on by Teslarati. Patel noted that Teslas in Ukraine were helping to bring aid and comfort to those in need.

It’s not just the community helping out one another in Ukraine, but Tesla’s features are literally saving lives. Teslarati also reported that Tesla’s Camp Mode feature has enabled Ukranian Tesla owners to safely live in their Teslas.

#Tesla, #SpaceX, @ElonMusk, thanks for the support of the Ukrainian people 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 People show their true colors in difficult times, and you have once again shown that your heart is compassionate and filled with love ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WdJNyHZEKo — Eva Fox 🦊❤️🇺🇦 (@EvaFoxU) March 8, 2022

Although SpaceX and Starlink have been most prominently supportive of Ukraine, Tesla has also helped out. See: “Tesla Goes Above & Beyond To Support Its Ukrainian Employees.” Eva Fox, my friend and a fellow writer who writes for Tesmanian, was actually in Ukraine and had to flee her home to safety. Thankfully she is safe and she is still writing. Her latest article reported that Tesla has enabled free Supercharging in Poland and Slovakia to support Ukrainians seeking refuge. In her article, Eva wrote:

“The efforts of Tesla, SpaceX, Elon Musk, and his family in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are significant and show dedication and self-sacrifice despite the financial losses associated with it. Such an initiative shows that for Musk, and accordingly for his companies, helping those who are in dire need will always be a top priority.”

Tesla owners have also been helping the Ukrainian army. In a special episode to benefit Ukraine, Wham Baam Teslacam shared a video of a news article. The YouTube channel has also partnered with Razom for Ukraine, which is a YouTube-verified organization working with around 20 humanitarian organizations to maintain a secure supply corridor from the US to Ukraine.

That video includes stories submitted by Tesla owners in Ukraine. All of the ad revenue generated by the video will go directly to helping the people of Ukraine. The video also tells the story of EVHUB, a Tesla owner in Ukraine who submitted a video of his snowy commute. For now, he’s safe in Kyiv and is fighting by making “cocktails.” He’s also using his Tesla to bring food and water to the armed forces protecting Ukraine.

The Tesla community is a force of good, and it shows that again.

If you haven’t yet done so, be sure to watch that video embedded above to help raise ad revenue for Ukraine. It’s an interesting video.

Advertisement