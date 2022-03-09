Connect with us

Hispano Suiza returns to the United States and delivers its fully electric hypercar to its first American client.

Batteries

Order A Chalupa & EV Charge, Hispano Suiza Returns to USA — EV News Today, New ID. Buzz

Published

Published

With much of the world now focused on oil, we’re still obsessed with electric cars. Below are several EV stories you (and we) might have missed in the previous week of hellish war and atrocity. Take a breather and enjoy this refreshing news.

Electric Car News

Jaguar celebrates release of its third Vision Gran Turismo car — The Roadster — with creation of bespoke designers’ choice livery

Jaguar celebrates release of its third Vision Gran Turismo car — The Roadster — with creation of bespoke designers' choice livery.

Hispano Suiza returns to the United States and delivers its fully electric hypercar to its first American client

The new ŠKODA ENYAQ Coupé iV: electrifying, emotive and elegant

A Bulli for the all-electric future: World premiere of the new ID. Buzz

Volkswagen ID. Buzz: sustainable, with plenty of attention to detail

Image of VW Buzz interior, courtesy of Martin Meiners/Volkswagen.

PG&E and General Motors collaborate on pilot to reimagine use of electric vehicles as backup power sources for customers

New Mazda CX-60 crossover SUV makes its appearance in Europe

Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e join Onto’s electric car subscription service

Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e.

e-POWER: Nissan’s unique electrified powertrain

Innovation Automotive launches DFSK EC35 all-electric van

Go-ahead for new Trinity plant: Milestone for the future of the Wolfsburg production location

Silhouette der Studie Volkswagen Trinity.

EV Battery News

Gogoro unveils world’s 1st swappable solid-state battery prototype for electric vehicles

Jointly developed by Gogoro and ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid-state battery technology, the new Gogoro solid-state battery prototype integrates with Gogoro’s existing vehicles and swapping network.

Toward batteries that pack twice as much energy per pound

New LFP battery maker plans to establish gigafactory in United States

Ascend Elements to recycle lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap for SK Battery America

Aston Martin to develop high performance battery technology with Britishvolt

Financial News

Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology and operation company closed a US$188-million Series B+ equity financing.

Honda to issue U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds (unsecured straight bonds) to accelerate its environmental initiatives

DOT announces new funding for America’s Marine Highway Program to strengthen supply chains

In case you missed it …

Some Taco Bell customers will soon be able to order a chalupa and EV charge

EV charging is coming to fast food restaurants across California, starting with South San Francisco next month

CPS Energy & Quidnet Energy announce landmark agreement to build grid-scale, long duration, geomechanical pumped storage project in Texas

Saietta accelerates zero-emission solutions for polluting buses and coaches

 
