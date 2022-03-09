Order A Chalupa & EV Charge, Hispano Suiza Returns to USA — EV News Today, New ID. Buzz

With much of the world now focused on oil, we’re still obsessed with electric cars. Below are several EV stories you (and we) might have missed in the previous week of hellish war and atrocity. Take a breather and enjoy this refreshing news.
Electric Car News
Jaguar celebrates release of its third Vision Gran Turismo car — The Roadster — with creation of bespoke designers’ choice livery
Hispano Suiza returns to the United States and delivers its fully electric hypercar to its first American client
The new ŠKODA ENYAQ Coupé iV: electrifying, emotive and elegant
A Bulli for the all-electric future: World premiere of the new ID. Buzz
Volkswagen ID. Buzz: sustainable, with plenty of attention to detail
PG&E and General Motors collaborate on pilot to reimagine use of electric vehicles as backup power sources for customers
New Mazda CX-60 crossover SUV makes its appearance in Europe
Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e join Onto’s electric car subscription service
e-POWER: Nissan’s unique electrified powertrain
Innovation Automotive launches DFSK EC35 all-electric van
Go-ahead for new Trinity plant: Milestone for the future of the Wolfsburg production location
EV Battery News
Gogoro unveils world’s 1st swappable solid-state battery prototype for electric vehicles
Toward batteries that pack twice as much energy per pound
New LFP battery maker plans to establish gigafactory in United States
Ascend Elements to recycle lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap for SK Battery America
Aston Martin to develop high performance battery technology with Britishvolt
Financial News
Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology and operation company closed a US$188-million Series B+ equity financing.
Honda to issue U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds (unsecured straight bonds) to accelerate its environmental initiatives
DOT announces new funding for America’s Marine Highway Program to strengthen supply chains
In case you missed it …
Some Taco Bell customers will soon be able to order a chalupa and EV charge
EV charging is coming to fast food restaurants across California, starting with South San Francisco next month
CPS Energy & Quidnet Energy announce landmark agreement to build grid-scale, long duration, geomechanical pumped storage project in Texas
Saietta accelerates zero-emission solutions for polluting buses and coaches