VinFast Enters Europe, Austrian Post Ditches Fossil Fuels — EV News Today

The EV news hose keeps flowing. Below are some hot EV news stories — and a few opinion pieces — from the past few days. Enjoy!

Electric Cars, Vans, and Aircraft

VinFast and Pininfarina detail VF 8 and VF 9 designs

VinFast signs memorandum of understanding with LeasePlan for customer leasing options in Europe

Image courtesy of Opel.

Opel to become purely electric in record time

Higher charging capacity, new 11.6-inch display and expanded online features for the Audi Q4 e-tron

A platform of the future, for the cars of today: Nissan details the architecture of its upcoming electric vehicles

Volvo Cars introduces refreshed models and a new single-motor C40 Recharge variant

PEUGEOT reaches over 1000 e-LCV sales already in 2022

PEUGEOT e-208 and e-2008 chosen as the first electric vehicles to join the AA Driving School’s fleet

ID. Buzz — on the road with the DNA of an icon

Austrian Post stops purchasing fossil-fuelled vehicles

Polestar O₂ concept envisions new age for electric roadsters

Vauxhall to become purely electric in record time

Volocopter closes financing round with €153 million

Electric Buses & Bikes

Image courtesy of Solaris

ÖBB Postbus concludes another framework agreement for the delivery of zero-emission Solaris buses

Flemish Climate Plan: Minister Lydia Peeters takes the next step in greening public transport

EV Charging

Volvo Cars test new wireless charging technolog., Image courtesy of Volvo

Volvo Cars tests new wireless charging technology

New High-Speed Chargers for Electric Vehicles Now Operating in Niagara Falls

Leading the Way in EV Infrastructure

Kempower enters North American market

EVs Batteries, Investments, Electrification Strategy

Panasonic planning battery production in the USA

Ford accelerating transformation: Forming distinct auto units to scale EV

Hyundai Motor accelerates electrification strategy, targeting 7% of global EV market by 2030

BMW investing more than $200 million to add new press shop at South Carolina plant

ONE raises additional $65M to expand R&D, planning US battery factory

Kia presents 2030 roadmap to become global sustainable mobility leader

Sony and Honda sign memorandum of understanding for strategic alliance in mobility field

Technology

Volkswagen realigns technical development: shorter product cycles and faster digital offerings

Monolith brings game-changing Artificial Intelligence to automotive industry, cutting product development time and cost by up to 50%

Corporate Emissions Research

Road to Zero Emissions

55 companies ranked on net zero emissions reductions reduces

Policy, Politics

Delaware to adopt Zero Emission Vehicle regulation

HVIP set to re-open to voucher requests March 30, 2022

Stellantis donates €1 million to Ukrainian refugees and civilians

Ford issues statement on suspension of Russian joint venture and assistance for Ukrainian refugees

ExxonMobil to discontinue operations at Sakhalin-1, make no new investments in Russia

Maersk, MSC, ONE suspend cargo bookings to and from Russia

RE: ‘Auto Artists for Ukraine’ selling works with 100% proceeds to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

auto_artists_for_ukraine

 
