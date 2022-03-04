Jeda Launches The 🇺🇸🇺🇸 American Broomstick 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Inspired By SpaceX

Jeda Products launched the 🇺🇸🇺🇸 American Broomstick 🇺🇸🇺🇸, inspired by SpaceX and NASA.

Jeda, which sells aftermarket accessories for the Tesla Model 3 and Y, reached out to me to share the news about its launch of the SpaceX-inspired American Broomstick. But first, a short bit of background. …

SpaceX successfully launched 47 Starlink satellites to orbit yesterday. Later on, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of a Reuters article. In that screenshot, Russia’s Head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said in an interview on the Rossiya-24 TV network that Russia will no longer supply the US with its rocket engines and that the US can fly on something else, like “broomsticks or whatever.” Never mind that Russia’s technology is outdated in comparison with SpaceX’s and that SpaceX is an American company.

I asked the team at Jeda what inspired them to make their American Broomstick. They told me that it was their way of honoring SpaceX and NASA while helping those in need in Ukraine.

“In the past Elon Musk has launched some satirical products that addressed issues, take the short shorts, for example. With the backhanded ‘broomstick’ comments, we wanted to do the same. This was our way of honoring SpaceX and NASA, while also helping those in need in Ukraine and neighboring countries.”

The American Broomstick is a medium-sized broomstick that is made up of two pieces with a reusable stave. The custom handle is modeled after the SpaceX Dragon Capsul. It is the world’s first SpaceX-inspired broomstick.

The 50-inch broomstick is also inspired by the SpaceX Falcon 9’s second-stage separation. The broom’s head is detachable. The stick is made from aluminum and “American Broomstick” is painted on in the NASA font. It’s also made in the USA. Jeda is selling them at $20.22 and is donating a portion of the proceeds to a variety of humanitarian relief fund organizations of the customers’ choosing.

Advertisement