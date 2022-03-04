Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
American Broomstick By Jeda
Photo credit: Jeda Products. Used with permission.

Interviews

Jeda Launches The 🇺🇸🇺🇸 American Broomstick 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Inspired By SpaceX

Published

Jeda Products launched the 🇺🇸🇺🇸 American Broomstick 🇺🇸🇺🇸, inspired by SpaceX and NASA.

Jeda, which sells aftermarket accessories for the Tesla Model 3 and Y, reached out to me to share the news about its launch of the SpaceX-inspired American Broomstick. But first, a short bit of background. …

SpaceX successfully launched 47 Starlink satellites to orbit yesterday. Later on, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of a Reuters article. In that screenshot, Russia’s Head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said in an interview on the Rossiya-24 TV network that Russia will no longer supply the US with its rocket engines and that the US can fly on something else, like “broomsticks or whatever.” Never mind that Russia’s technology is outdated in comparison with SpaceX’s and that SpaceX is an American company.

I asked the team at Jeda what inspired them to make their American Broomstick. They told me that it was their way of honoring SpaceX and NASA while helping those in need in Ukraine.

“In the past Elon Musk has launched some satirical products that addressed issues, take the short shorts, for example. With the backhanded ‘broomstick’ comments, we wanted to do the same. This was our way of honoring SpaceX and NASA, while also helping those in need in Ukraine and neighboring countries.”

American Broomstick By Jeda

Photo credit: Jeda Products, used with permission.

The American Broomstick is a medium-sized broomstick that is made up of two pieces with a reusable stave. The custom handle is modeled after the SpaceX Dragon Capsul. It is the world’s first SpaceX-inspired broomstick.

American Broomstick SpaceX Dragon Capsule

Photo credit: Jeda Products. Used with permission.

The 50-inch broomstick is also inspired by the SpaceX Falcon 9’s second-stage separation. The broom’s head is detachable. The stick is made from aluminum and “American Broomstick” is painted on in the NASA font. It’s also made in the USA. Jeda is selling them at $20.22 and is donating a portion of the proceeds to a variety of humanitarian relief fund organizations of the customers’ choosing.

Photo credit: Jeda Products. Used with permission.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Policy & Politics

If Russia Decides to Drop The ISS On Us, SpaceX Will Save Us

If Russia decided to destabilize the International Space Station and drop it on our heads, SpaceX would do its best to save us. In...

2 days ago

Consumer Technology

How Tech Companies Are Responding To Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

To the shock of most Ukrainians as well as most Russians, Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine in recent days and topple its democratically...

5 days ago

Science

The Key Takeaways From the SpaceX Starship Event

SpaceX founder Elon Musk took stage on Thursday night to deliver new information about the company’s Mars rocket, Starship.  For the first time since...

February 13, 2022
electric trains railways railcars autonomous Parallel electric trains railways railcars autonomous Parallel

Autonomous Vehicles

Do Electric Trains Dream Of Autonomous Mobility? Yes, They Do.

Parallel Systems bursts out of stealth mode with a SpaceX pedigree and a plan for launching the nation's railways into the space age with...

January 19, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.