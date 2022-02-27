National Community Solar Partnership Aims To Reach 5 Million & Beyond

The National Community Solar Partnership Hosted Its Annual Summit, Featuring Esteemed DOE Leadership, State Governors, and Industry Experts

On Jan. 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) hosted the second National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP) Annual Summit. This year’s summit theme, “To 5 Million and Beyond: Community Solar’s Pathway to Success,” reflected the NCSP’s new target to power the equivalent of 5 million households with community solar by 2025, realizing $1 billion in energy bill savings for subscribers.

This year’s summit featured DOE leadership, two state governors, and industry experts, including:

Jennifer Granholm, Secretary, DOE



Secretary, DOE Kelly Speakes-Backman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy



Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Jay Inslee, Governor, Washington State



Governor, Washington State JB Pritzker, Governor, Illinois

Governor, Illinois Ali Zaidi , Associate Director for Natural Resources, Energy, and Science, White House Office of Management and Budget

, Associate Director for Natural Resources, Energy, and Science, White House Office of Management and Budget Garret Nilsen, Acting Director, Solar Energy Technologies Office

Through stakeholder feedback and market analysis, the partnership has developed a roadmap to address persistent barriers affecting equitable access to community solar across the country. Watch the NCSP Summit recording to learn more about how the National Community Solar Partnership is supporting equitable community solar deployment and how your organization can help bring affordable community solar to 5 million households and beyond.

Register to become a member of NCSP.

Article courtesy of National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Advertisement